Traitors winner Harry Clark 'axed from Celebrity SAS' after being caught lying during interrogation

Traitors winner Harry Clark. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Traitors winner Harry Clark has been axed from Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins after being caught lying.

The former soldier won series two of the hit show, where his skills at deception saw him trick the competition and take home a whopping £95,000.

But it seems his lies have finally caught up to him, as Clark was axed from the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS after being caught telling untruths in the interrogation round.

He was tasked with lying his way through the round, but slipped up at the final hurdle, according to reports.

“This will make for delicious viewing for his fellow competitors on The Traitors, who felt hoodwinked by him all the way through the second series,” a TV source told the Sun.

Harry won £95,000 on the BBC show. Picture: BBC

“The baby-faced assassin had them all fooled, letting his easy charm lull them into a false sense of security — and bagging himself the jackpot of £95,000.

“But despite his own military background, he just crumbled in the face of experts, who know how to spot a fibber.”

The episode was filmed recently but is not set to air till next year.

Clark won the second series of the UK Traitors, lying his way to the top in dramatic scenes.

The final episode saw him trick his close friend Mollie out of a staggering £95,000.

After his win, he told GQ: “It was such a mix of emotions.

“I felt so many things at once: happy, sad, relieved and proud because of how well I’d done. But obviously sad because of Mollie and the others that had missed out on life-changing money.

“I was relieved I could finally stop the act. The job was done.”