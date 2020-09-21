Transport Secretary: 'Still time to avert second national lockdown'

21 September 2020, 08:21

By Megan White

The Transport Secretary has said there is still time to avert a second national lockdown, adding: “We need to push down on the R-rate by restricting social contact.”

Grant Shapps told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that the UK is at a “really critical moment” in the fight against coronavirus and that further restrictions could be necessary if cases continue to rise.

Mr Shapps spoke ahead of a briefing to update the country on the seriousness of the outbreak and explain how it could be spreading out of control at 11am today.

Coronavirus LIVE: Whitty and Vallance to give key pandemic update

Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Adviser, will warn the UK is "heading in the wrong direction" as cases surge, with almost 4,000 reported in the last 24 hours.

Mr Shapps said: “I don’t think it’s any secret that we’re at a really critical moment, and if we don’t make sure we’re adhering to all the various different requirements – the rule of six, self-isolation quarantine where required – then we are going to end up needing to apply stronger brakes on this.

“We’ll hear this morning from Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, and Patrick Valance, who’s the chief scientific adviser.

“I spoke to them over the weekend and they will set out how our path, if we don’t break it, is similar to France and Spain’s, and we’ve seen what’s happened over there, and we’re very keen to try and arrest that route here.”

Asked if he felt we were at “last chance saloon,” Mr Shapps said we “want to avert a full lockdown” and said there was “absolutely” time to do so.

He added: “I think it’s really important that kids are able to get their education – they had six months without going into schools, I think it’s very important businesses are able to function and operate.

“But we need to allow space for all of that to happen and I think the way we do that is to push down on the R-rate by, unfortunately, restricting the social contact we have in other forms, and it’s really important that we do adhere to that otherwise we do end up in a more restrictive situation.”

Boris Johnson could reportedly make a speech on any further restrictions on Tuesday.

Dr Claudia Paoloni, President of the Hospital Consultant Specialist Association, says she believes a second national lockdown is “almost inevitable.”

She told Nick Ferrari on LBC at breakfast this morning: “Every bed taken up by a covid patient now is one bed less for a cancer patient."

In the past week, almost 30,000 new cases have been reported in the UK, but the true number is expected to be higher as the NHS Test and Trace system struggles to cope with demand and labs face delays in processing tests.

It is understood tough new restrictions could be imposed on almost nine million people living in London in just days as Mayor Sadiq Khan claimed it was better to "move too early than too late" as Covid-19 cases begin to rise in the region.

Questions are being raised, however, about whether the UK is heading into new restrictions too early.

Oxford University Professor Carl Heneghan said today that lockdown rules should be introduced around Christmas, and that a "calm and cool" approach to tackling the virus was needs to curb the spread.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tourists ride camels at Nubra valley, in the disputed region of Ladakh, India (Channi Anand/AP)

Indian and Chinese commanders hold talks to resolve border dispute
Colonel Todd Benson, the US Air Force Central Command director of space forces, centre, leads airmen through their enlistment ceremony as they became members of the Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar

US Space Force deploys to Arabian Peninsula

A small number of tourists visit as the Taj Mahal monument is reopened after being closed for more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Agra, India

Taj Mahal to reopen as coronavirus cases continue to soar in India
Former diplomat Virendra Gupta and his singer wife Veena Gupta with children who they teach on a pavement in New Delhi, India

Indian couple run street-side classes for poor students

Sir Patrick Vallance (L) and Professor Chris Whitty (R) will hold a briefing at 11am

Coronavirus Live: Whitty and Vallance to give key pandemic update
A humpback whale swims in the ocean in Van Diemen Gulf, Australia

Whale swims free of crocodile-filled Australian river

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chris Whitty is expected to issue a stark warning about a resurgence of the virus

Coronavirus UK: What time is Professor Chris Whitty's press conference today?
Tough new coronavirus restrictions will come into effect in Merseyside from Tuesday

What are the new Covid restrictions in the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire?
More testing needs to be done to get a better idea of the UK's R number

Coronavirus: What is the R number and why does it matter so much?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ruby Wax: Impending mental health crisis will be the ‘next pandemic’

Ruby Wax: Impending mental health crisis will be the ‘next pandemic’
Local economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests

Local economies can be revived post-Covid throughLocal economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests
Government must 'step up to the plate' to prevent unemployment crisis

Government must 'step up to the plate' to prevent unemployment crisis
Elderly caller's eye-opening suggestions on how UK can recover from pandemic

Elderly caller's eye-opening suggestions on how UK can recover from pandemic
Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six

Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six
David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London