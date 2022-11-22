Christmas rail chaos alert: Key routes cancelled for repairs - as union plans further strikes over pay

Network Rail engineering works and further train strikes threaten Christmas travel. Picture: Alamy

By James Liddell

Millions of people are bracing for major rail disruption this Christmas as union bosses threatened strike chaos and major repair works were scheduled on key routes.

The double threat of engineering works and further strikes could bring Christmas plans grind to a halt.

Network Rail has planned engineering works from Friday December 23, until Tuesday January 3, with key routes from London stations cancelled or running reduced services.

Southern train departure board at London Bridge station shows three cancelled rush-hour trains. Picture: Alamy

In a separate development expected to heap misery on Christmas travellers, the RMT warned another round of industrial action was ‘highly likely’ as talks over pay and job security faltered.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “I will be recommending that we set out further phases of sustained industrial action in support of our members.

“While we will remain available for meaningful negotiations it is now obvious that the other side is unwilling or unable to progress matters appropriately, so our action will be reinstated.”

Is is predicted the union will target Christmas to cause maximum disruption to highlight the challenges the workforce is facing.

General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) Mick Lynch speaks to the media outside Euston Station. Picture: Alamy

The engineering works mean There will be no services from Liverpool Street station from December 25 to January 2, no Southern or Gatwick Express trains from Victoria station over the same dates, and a reduced timetable from Euston station to places like Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool between December 24-30.

The works will cost a total of £120m, Network Rail said.

Richard Haines, Network Rail’s chief executive, said the engineering work would mean "more reliable journeys" for passengers in future.

The works will provide vital improvements and routine maintenance for a more reliable railway in the long-term, Network Rail said. Network Rail carries out the work during holidays as fewer people usually travel by train.

"Christmas is an important time for the railway as it gives us the opportunity to get a lot of work done to improve the railway when trains aren't running, and therefore keep disruption for our passengers at a minimum,” he added.

The key disruption includes:

No services will start or terminate at Liverpool Street from December 25 until January 2. Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and Cambridge trains will be affected.

Services to Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham International, Blackpool North, Scotland and Glasgow Central will run to a reduced timetable from Euston December 24-30.

There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains to or from London Victoria from December 25 to January 2. Most Southern trains will run to and from London Bridge instead, with replacement buses between Clapham Junction and East Croydon.

Cannon Street station will be closed on Christmas Eve (December 24) and some services will start or terminate at London Bridge.

Lewisham station will also be closed on Christmas Eve and there will be no trains between New Cross, St Johns and Dartford via Bexleyheath.

Long-distance services from Euston on the West Coast Main Line will run to a reduced timetable.

People are urged to check before they travel by visiting National Rail Enquiries or the train operator’s website.