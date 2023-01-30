Tributes paid after 24 and The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

Annie Wersching has died after a battle with cancer. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to actress Annie Wersching, who has died aged 45 following a battle with cancer.

Stephen Full, her husband, shared the news of her death in a statement, writing: “"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today.

"But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment.

"She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall.

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family…' "

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but continued working.

24 co-star Kiefer Sutherland paid tribute to her saying the world had "lost a light" with her passing and called her one of the greatest actors he'd ever worked with.

Annie was the voice for Tess in the video game The Last Of Us.

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.



There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

The game’s creator Neil Druckmann wrote on Twitter: "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support her family - it has raised nearly $140,000 so far.