Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, 64, breaks down in tears as he reveals cancer diagnosis

Paul Burrell has revealed he is battling cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Paul tearfully revealed his diagnosis in a TV interview this morning, saying he wondered: “Will I be here next Christmas?” After his diagnosis.

Describing his symptoms, he said: “I’m tired I’m on hormone therapy, it’s robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should, I’m tired, and I’m getting hot flushes.

"In the summer I had to go for a medical for a TV programme I was doing and their duty of care was to go for a full medical.

"And out of that was a high level of a chemical PSA produced by your prostate gland."

"I was wrapping Christmas presents, wondering 'will I be here next Christmas?'

Paul, pictured here with Diana in 1997, was described by the princess as ‘her rock’. Picture: Alamy

"I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more'."

Paul, who was described by Diana as ‘her rock’ urged people to get tested, saying: “There are thousands of men out there who don’t have symptoms like me. I was lucky, they caught it out there.

"You’ve got loads of lovely female viewers who can say to their men, go get tested.”

"I was really lucky they caught it early," Paul continued. "I don't think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging."