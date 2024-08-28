'Heartbreaking, rest easy angel': Tributes paid as young mum's death in Glasgow treated as murder

Brodie MacGregor, 23. Picture: Global

By Alan Zycinski

Police have confirmed the death of a young mother in Glasgow this week is being treated as murder.

Officers were called to a flat in the Springburn area on Monday morning where Brodie MacGregor, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The property remains cordoned off and forensic teams have been seen with evidence bags.

Detectives have now set up an online portal and are encouraging anyone with information connected to the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters of the Major Investigation Team said: "An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Elmvale Street area between 4.30am and 1030am on Monday, 26 August who saw anything suspicious to please contact us.

"If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please review your footage as you may have captured images that could assist our investigation.

"There is an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue."

DCI Watters has also confirmed support is being provided to Brodie's family and friends.

Tributes have been shared online describing her death as "absolutely heartbreaking".

Others read: "Rest easy angel" and "So sad such a young girl thinking of her family at this sad time".

And another: "RIP Brodie, thoughts are with your son and family during this horrible time."

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 0879 of 26 August, 2024.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.