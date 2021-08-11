Tributes paid to 'beautiful angels' killed in suspected drink-driving crash on M1

11 August 2021, 14:11 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 14:12

Two children who died in a crash on the M1 have been named as Smaller and Lilly Mccann
Two children who died in a crash on the M1 have been named as Smaller and Lilly Mccann. Picture: Facebook

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tributes have been paid to two children who died in a suspected drink-driving crash on the M1.

The children, aged four and 10, have been named online as Lily and Smaller Mccann.

They were passengers in a white Vauxhall Astra which collided with a Scania lorry between junctions 14 and 15, near Milton Keynes, on Monday.

READ MORE: Woman, 35, arrested after two children die in M1 crash

An aunt paid tribute on social media, posting: "RIP my perfect little niece and nephew.

"Aunt Elizabeth's old pet Smaller and me little frilly Lilly.

"Love you always and forever and never in this lifetime will you ever be forgotten, always loved."

Another aunt said: "May my niece and nephew get the best bed in heaven to lovely little angels."

"Heartbreaking rip beautiful angels praying for yous all god help yous," a friend added.

A 35-year-old woman from Derby has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after the crash.

Another child passenger and the driver of the Astra were injured and taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The HGV driver was not injured in the incident, which happened at about 11.10pm on Monday.

Thames Valley Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol.

She remains in custody.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit at Bicester, Oxfordshire, said: "My thoughts remain with the family of the two children who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage that may have captured what happened, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 43210356500.

