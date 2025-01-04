Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

4 January 2025, 16:45

Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2
Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2. Picture: Funeral Times/Google Earth

By Charlie Duffield

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old boy who died in a quad bike crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tiarnán Trainor was fatally injured on January 2 and sadly passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital after a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh.

The police service in Northern Ireland is investigating the incident to understand the circumstances in which the crash took place.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy.

"He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away. The road which was closed has since reopened."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage have been urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference CW 785- 02/01/25.

The local community has paid tribute to the beloved son and brother, who had "an infectious personality".

Read More: William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Read More: Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' age 47

His Gaelic club Killeavy GAA said: "All here are heartbroken at the tragic death of our U14 player Tiarnán Trainor.

"A young life taken too soon. Our heartfelt condolences to his devoted parents Conor & Majella and to his loving grandparents and the extended Trainor and Campbell families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Our Club will be open tomorrow for our younger playing members to provide support and to anyone that wishes to visit.

"This will be communicated to you all via our Club groups. Tiarnán you will be so fondly remembered by us all here‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

His school St Paul's High School in Bessbrook also paid tribute.

The school said: "Tiarnán was a much loved and popular Year 10 pupil who was recently elected by his peers to serve on the Student Council.

"Tiarnán had an infectious personality and was well known throughout the school as a lorry fanatic.

"He took full part in last year’s Ski Trip and enjoyed a number of weeks last summer at Coláiste Mhuire Loch an Iúir in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Tiarnán’s family, to his friends and to everyone who knew him.

"May the Lord grant rest to his eternal soul. St Paul, pray for him."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

NPS employees salute the hearse

Jimmy Carter’s coffin travels to Atlanta as 39th US president’s funeral begins

Amber warnings are in place across the UK

Britain braces for freezing rain, 'treacherous conditions' and 'disruptive' snow as Met Office issues warnings

Firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping centre

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

The flag-draped coffin of former president Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter’s six-day state funeral begins with motorcade through Georgia

Bono, left, Hilary Clinton, Denzel Washington, are set to receive medals from outgoing president Joe Biden.

Bono, Denzel Washington and Hillary Clinton among those set to receive Biden’s Medal of Freedom award

Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena.

Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

A man fell from a height of 230ft off a Lake District mountain ridge, leading to his death.

Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

Breaking News

William and Kate pay tribute to British man killed in New Orleans terror attack

A homeless person tries to stay warm in a shelter on Brighton seafront in freezing conditions

Rough sleepers offered emergency shelter as -10C temperatures, snow and heavy rain hit UK

Rescuers and volunteers work to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers

Emergency declared in Crimea as oil spill reaches Sevastopol

Elizabeth Kennedy, 70, was hit by a car at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Scottish town of Paisley.

Teen arrested after woman, 70, killed in horror New Year’s Eve 'hit-and-run'

This photo provided by the city of Ashiya shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan.

World's oldest person dies aged 116

Olaf Scholz

German leader more worried about Musk’s backing of far-right party than insults

Some Brits are receiving extra energy bill support as temperatures plummet.

What is the Cold Weather Payment and are you eligible?

Alicia Arritt, shows her with former soldier Matthew Livelsberger

Las Vegas blast soldier spoke of pain and exhaustion after Afghanistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nearly 600 animals were killed in the blaze.

More than 500 animals killed as blaze rips through shopping centre

The NHS is set to offer millions of Brits faster diagnosis and treatment under plans to slash waiting times.

NHS to offer millions of Brits faster access to treatment in bid to 'significantly reduce waiting times'
People wait in line outside Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains

US prepares for former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral

Fire Brigades Union boss Matt Wrack has called for better government recognition of industrial diseases on LBC.

Firefighters' union calls for better recognition of industrial diseases in wake of Grenfell report
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they are spotted sharing 'New Year's Eve kiss'
Ruben Dias posted an image with the woman, thought to be Maya Jama, on Instagram.

Pictured: Ruben Dias posts couple snap after Maya Jama dating rumours spread

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
The oldest person in a wheelchair

Japanese woman who was world’s oldest person dies aged 116

A teacher in the Jackson Local School District refused to use a student's preferred gender pronouns.

US teacher wins £362k payout after refusing to use trans students’ preferred gender pronouns
Released prisoners are welcomed by family

Myanmar releases thousands of prisoners to mark Independence Day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News