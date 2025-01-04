Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2. Picture: Funeral Times/Google Earth

By Charlie Duffield

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old boy who died in a quad bike crash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tiarnán Trainor was fatally injured on January 2 and sadly passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital after a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh.

The police service in Northern Ireland is investigating the incident to understand the circumstances in which the crash took place.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy.

"He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away. The road which was closed has since reopened."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage have been urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference CW 785- 02/01/25.

The local community has paid tribute to the beloved son and brother, who had "an infectious personality".

Read More: William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Read More: Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' age 47

His Gaelic club Killeavy GAA said: "All here are heartbroken at the tragic death of our U14 player Tiarnán Trainor.

"A young life taken too soon. Our heartfelt condolences to his devoted parents Conor & Majella and to his loving grandparents and the extended Trainor and Campbell families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Our Club will be open tomorrow for our younger playing members to provide support and to anyone that wishes to visit.

"This will be communicated to you all via our Club groups. Tiarnán you will be so fondly remembered by us all here‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

His school St Paul's High School in Bessbrook also paid tribute.

The school said: "Tiarnán was a much loved and popular Year 10 pupil who was recently elected by his peers to serve on the Student Council.

"Tiarnán had an infectious personality and was well known throughout the school as a lorry fanatic.

"He took full part in last year’s Ski Trip and enjoyed a number of weeks last summer at Coláiste Mhuire Loch an Iúir in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Tiarnán’s family, to his friends and to everyone who knew him.

"May the Lord grant rest to his eternal soul. St Paul, pray for him."