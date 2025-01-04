Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hollywood director and husband of Aubrey Plaza Jeff Baena has been found dead aged 47, according to reports.

Beana was pronounced dead at his LA home on Friday, TMZ reports.

Known for films such as Life After Beth and The Little Hours, Beana married White Lotus star Plaza in 2021.

Deadline says his family is "devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time".

The star's cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Plaza, 40, and Beana tied the knot three years ago after dating for over a decade.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza. Picture: Getty

The pair kept their marriage quiet for some time after the ceremony, but Plaza eventually paid tribute to her "darling husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Beana worked on a number of films, with directing credits including the 2022 dark comedy “Spin Me Round” starring Allison Brie as well as “Joshy” starring Thomas Middleditch.

Outside of directing, he co-wrote David O. Russell’s “I Heart Huckabees” and worked with streaming giant Netflix on a number of projects.

Both of Beana's films were nominated for the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize.

Baena leaves behind his wife, his mum Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern and stepmother Michele Baena.

The director also has one brother named Brad and two step siblings in Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.