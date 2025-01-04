Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

4 January 2025, 15:11 | Updated: 4 January 2025, 15:45

Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena.
Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hollywood director and husband of Aubrey Plaza Jeff Baena has been found dead aged 47, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beana was pronounced dead at his LA home on Friday, TMZ reports.

Known for films such as Life After Beth and The Little Hours, Beana married White Lotus star Plaza in 2021.

Deadline says his family is "devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time".

The star's cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Plaza, 40, and Beana tied the knot three years ago after dating for over a decade.

Read more: William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza
Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza. Picture: Getty

The pair kept their marriage quiet for some time after the ceremony, but Plaza eventually paid tribute to her "darling husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Beana worked on a number of films, with directing credits including the 2022 dark comedy “Spin Me Round” starring Allison Brie as well as “Joshy” starring Thomas Middleditch.

Outside of directing, he co-wrote David O. Russell’s “I Heart Huckabees” and worked with streaming giant Netflix on a number of projects.

Both of Beana's films were nominated for the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize.

Baena leaves behind his wife, his mum Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern and stepmother Michele Baena.

The director also has one brother named Brad and two step siblings in Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2

Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping centre

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

The flag-draped coffin of former president Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter’s six-day state funeral begins with motorcade through Georgia

Bono, left, Hilary Clinton, Denzel Washington, are set to receive medals from outgoing president Joe Biden.

Bono, Denzel Washington and Hillary Clinton among those set to receive Biden’s Medal of Freedom award

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

A man fell from a height of 230ft off a Lake District mountain ridge, leading to his death.

Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

Breaking News

William and Kate pay tribute to British man killed in New Orleans terror attack

A homeless person tries to stay warm in a shelter on Brighton seafront in freezing conditions

Rough sleepers offered emergency shelter as -10C temperatures, snow and heavy rain hit UK

Rescuers and volunteers work to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers

Emergency declared in Crimea as oil spill reaches Sevastopol

Elizabeth Kennedy, 70, was hit by a car at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Scottish town of Paisley.

Teen arrested after woman, 70, killed in horror New Year’s Eve 'hit-and-run'

This photo provided by the city of Ashiya shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan.

World's oldest person dies aged 116

Olaf Scholz

German leader more worried about Musk’s backing of far-right party than insults

Some Brits are receiving extra energy bill support as temperatures plummet.

What is the Cold Weather Payment and are you eligible?

Alicia Arritt, shows her with former soldier Matthew Livelsberger

Las Vegas blast soldier spoke of pain and exhaustion after Afghanistan

Nearly 600 animals were killed in the blaze.

More than 500 animals killed as blaze rips through shopping centre

The NHS is set to offer millions of Brits faster diagnosis and treatment under plans to slash waiting times.

NHS to offer millions of Brits faster access to treatment in bid to 'significantly reduce waiting times'

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wait in line outside Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains

US prepares for former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral

Fire Brigades Union boss Matt Wrack has called for better government recognition of industrial diseases on LBC.

Firefighters' union calls for better recognition of industrial diseases in wake of Grenfell report
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they are spotted sharing 'New Year's Eve kiss'
Ruben Dias posted an image with the woman, thought to be Maya Jama, on Instagram.

Pictured: Ruben Dias posts couple snap after Maya Jama dating rumours spread

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
The oldest person in a wheelchair

Japanese woman who was world’s oldest person dies aged 116

A teacher in the Jackson Local School District refused to use a student's preferred gender pronouns.

US teacher wins £362k payout after refusing to use trans students’ preferred gender pronouns
Released prisoners are welcomed by family

Myanmar releases thousands of prisoners to mark Independence Day

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te waves

Taiwan says China redoubling efforts to undermine democracy with disinformation

Some NHS is reportedly giving priority care to vulnerable patients, including asylum seekers..

NHS giving asylum seekers priority care to 'address inequalities' as waiting lists pile up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News