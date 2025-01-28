'We have no apologies': Trump's border czar hits out at Selena Gomez as she shares tearful post over ICE raids

Selena Gomez shared a tearful post over the ICE raids. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Trump's border czar has hit out at Selena Gomez after the star shared an emotional video over the ICE raids.

The star broke down in tears after almost 1,000 people were arrested as part of a nationwide immigration crackdown on Sunday.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Gomez said: "I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked.

"The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry I wish I could do something but I can't.

"I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

But border czar Tom Homan, who is leading the immigration overhaul, delivered a scathing response to the clip.

"If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology," he told Fox News.

Selena Gomez was left in tears over the raids. Picture: Social media

He denied that children were being targeted in raids, adding that the focus was on deporting illegal migrants with criminal records.

"I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line," he said.

"President Trump won the election on this one issue - securing our border and saving lives.

"What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime."

It comes after Trump signed several executive orders in his first few days in office to ensure a crackdown on immigrants.

"I'm sorry," Gomez said. Picture: Social media

Gomez's video sparked a backlash from Trump supporters online, who accused Gomez of performative tears.

Right-wing political host Tomi Lahren shared a video on X saying: "This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars."

Sam Parker, a Republican candidate who sought election to the Senate in 2018, said: "Deport Selena Gomez."

Gomez quickly deleted the video but did not shy away from responding to the remarks.

Sharing a blank Instagram story, she said: "Apparently it's not OK to show empathy for people."