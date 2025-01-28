Donald Trump orders America's own Iron Dome to protect USA from hypersonic missiles

President Trump has signed a swathe of executive orders since taking office. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

President Trump has issued an executive order to develop an Iron Dome missile defence system modelled on Israel’s successful rocket interception programme.

During a retreat with Republican members of Congress in Florida, Trump announced the order as part of a series of measures aimed at transforming the US military.

“We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defence shield, which will be able to protect Americans,” Trump said to applause. “We have phenomenal technology … I think the United States is entitled to that.” He further emphasised that the system “will be made right here in the USA”.

Trump has long admired Israel’s Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of rockets fired by Hamas and Hezbollah during the 15-month conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli system was developed with significant US co-operation. Trump had pledged during his election campaign to create a similar shield for the American mainland, but the idea has been met with scepticism.

The new defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, previewed the announcement as he arrived at the Pentagon for his first day. Speaking to reporters, he said the president planned to sign several orders targeting military reforms, including the Iron Dome project. “This is happening quickly,” Hegseth said.

A document released by the White House highlighted the “catastrophic threat” posed by “ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles”.

Replicating Israel’s Iron Dome to cover the US — a nation spanning 3.7 million square miles compared to Israel’s 8,630 square miles — would present unprecedented challenges. Military experts warn that such a system would be either unfeasible or prohibitively costly.

Experts have warned the US might be too large to protect with an Iron Dome like system. Picture: Getty

Israel’s Iron Dome is designed to counter short-range rockets rather than intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from adversaries like Russia, China, or North Korea, which pose a greater threat to the US.

Raytheon, a defence contractor, has already developed a similar system called SkyHunter, which it claims can be “produced in the United States to expand availability and capacity for the US and its allies”.

The US military currently relies on an array of missile defence systems, including the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), the Aegis system deployed on naval ships, and Patriot missile batteries. Successive administrations have worked to enhance these defences, but challenges persist.

Trump’s directive comes amid growing concerns that the US is lagging behind Russia and China in missile development. Both nations have advanced hypersonic weapons, with Russia deploying its Oreshnik missile in Ukraine as recently as November.

In addition to the Iron Dome project, Trump signed three other orders. These include eliminating “transgender ideology” from the military, dismantling diversity and inclusion programmes, and reinstating troops dismissed for refusing to comply with Covid vaccine mandates during Joe Biden’s presidency.