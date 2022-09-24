Truss insists govt will 'usher in a decade of dynamism' as she defends controversial mini-budget

24 September 2022, 23:16

Liz Truss has hit back at criticism over the mini budget
Liz Truss has hit back at criticism over the mini budget. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Liz Truss has insisted her government will "usher in a decade of dynamism" as she defended its controversial raft of tax cuts amid criticism it disproportionately benefits the rich.

The Prime Minister declared that she was "unapologetic" about her pursuit of a "low-tax nation rich in opportunity", despite facing a backlash and the pound plummeting following the mini-budget.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Friday that the top 45p rate of tax would be scrapped as well as 1p being cut from the basic rate.

Other changes included cuts to stamp duty, National Insurance and Corporation Tax.

But Ms Truss on Sunday pledged that her government would be defined by "taking tough choices and doing things differently" from her predecessors.

"Growth means families have more money in their pockets, more people can work in highly paid jobs and more businesses can invest in their future," Ms Truss wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

"It provides more money to fund our public services, like schools, the NHS and the police.

"We will be unapologetic in this pursuit... everything we do will be tested against whether it helps our economy to grow or holds it back."

She added: "We will usher in a decade of dynamism by focusing relentlessly on economic growth."

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer took a swipe at the latest tax cuts ahead of the party conference, saying the government has shown its "true colours".

"After 12 long years of Tory failure, didn't they just show their true colours yesterday?" he said, addressing a crowd.

"Their driving ideology - make the rich richer and do nothing for working people.

"Well, this conference is our chance to set out the alternative, to make our case for an economy that works for working people, growth for everyone everywhere, wherever they are, a fairer, greener future.

"Let's do it."

However, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said that he looked forward to "proving the naysayers wrong", insisting the cuts were the "first step towards igniting growth".

"We look forward to proving the naysayers wrong," the Chancellor wrote in the Sun.

"I'm on a mission to encourage investment and drive growth, even where that means making hard decisions.

"I want to remove barriers to innovation and investment and let businesses get on with it.

"That is the way to create jobs, improve living standards for all and raise the money we need to pay for our valued public services."

