Strike breakthrough: TSSA members at Network Rail take pay deal, but RMT members to walk out after talks break down

15 December 2022, 23:49 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 00:28

RMT members are going on strike as their TSSA counterparts accept a pay offer
RMT members are going on strike while their TSSA counterparts accept a pay offer. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

TSSA members at Network Rail have voted "decisively" to accept their employer’s pay offer, the union announced today, as rail industry talks with fellow union RMT broke down, failing to prevent two more days of strikes.

Transport Salaried Staffs Association members supported the deal by 85 percent in a vote.

However, talks between Network Rail and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union failed to prevent two more days of strikes on Friday and Saturday after its members rejected an offer earlier this week.

The TSSA remains in dispute with train operators over jobs, conditions, and pay, and will continue to stage walk outs.

But the union's organising director Luke Chester said Thursday’s breakthrough was “a decisive result, with our members roundly endorsing this offer”.

A sign informs passengers of industrial action at Waterloo
A sign informs passengers of industrial action at Waterloo. Picture: Getty

“It’s great news and a great deal for our members in Network Rail,” he said. “It just shows what can be done through negotiations when there’s a serious offer on the table.

“Let me be clear though – this has only come about because our members stood together, taking strike action to get a fair settlement when the company had failed to listen.

Members of the RMT on the picket line outside Waterloo
Members of the RMT on the picket line outside Waterloo. Picture: Getty

“Their dogged determination and some hard negotiations won this improved offer.

“The result is a fair pay settlement amounting to at least a nine per cent increase for this year and next – at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security and the nailing down of our terms and conditions.

“This could and should have been done months ago, but we are pleased with the result.

The TSSA remains in dispute with train operators over jobs, conditions, and pay, and will continue to stage walk outs.
The TSSA remains in dispute with train operators over jobs, conditions, and pay, and will continue to stage walk outs. Picture: Getty

“However, the deal in Network Rail is significantly better than anything which has been proposed by the train operating companies and our fight goes on there, with members continuing to take industrial action.

“If the rail companies and the Government have any sense, they will now stop blocking the perfectly reasonable pathway to a deal and come back to the table with an improved offer which meets our aspirations.”

The TSSA said the accepted deal includes:

  • A minimum pay increase of at least £1,750 or five per cent (whichever is greater) backdated to January 1, 2022, which union says is worth at least seven per cent to workers earning £25,000 or less
  • A no compulsory redundancy agreement until January 31, 2025
A sign warning of strike action .
A sign warning of strike action . Picture: Getty

It will also bring a four per cent pay rise from the 1st of January, no unagreed terms and conditions changes, as well as more benefits and improvements to work and leisure travel facilities.

The vote result showed that 85 per cent backed the offer offer, with a turnout of 70 per cent.

The union has around 2,500 members at Network Rail.

The RMT's railway strikes on Friday and Saturday follows walkouts on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A spokesperson for the union said: "RMT attended talks convened by the rail minister Huw Merriman tonight (Thursday) including Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group and agreed to further discussions."

Huw Merriman
Huw Merriman. Picture: Getty

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and the employers in order to find resolutions.

"These meetings will be arranged but, in the meantime, all industrial action remains in place," he said.

Mr Merriman argued that there is "clearly an appetite amongst the workers themselves to strike a deal" after the TSSA union accepted a pay offer from Network Rail.

The latest rail stoppage will hit 14 companies and Network Rail.

Passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary. Services will start later and finish earlier, with some areas having no trains.

The RMT strikes are the latest strike in a winter of woe for the Government, which is being blamed for a series of industrial disputes.

Tens of thousands of nurses walked out on Thursday and are set to strike again on Tuesday over a pay dispute. Ambulance workers are also preparing to strike later in December, and postal workers have also gone on strike.

TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

