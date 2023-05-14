Turkey election 'highly likely' to go to run-off as Erdogan fights for political life

Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.

Meanwhile, the opposition mayor of the Turkish capital, Ankara, said that it was now "highly likely" that the race would be decided by a run-off election.

Earlier, the parties of Mr Erdogan, 69, and his main opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had both claimed to have the edge in the national vote, with competing results offered by different news agencies in the country.

Both parties have dismissed their opponent's counts, and an official result hasn't yet been announced.

Read more: Alastair Campbell says Labour right to consider handing 16 and 17-year-olds vote despite bias fears

Read more: Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Mr Erdogan has lead the country for two decades, is facing his toughest challenge as he seeks a third consecutive term as President.

Erdogan supporters light flares as they celebrate in front of the Justice and development Party (AKP's) headquarters after polls closed. Picture: Getty

If none of the candidates are able to take a 50 percent share of the vote, a run-off election will take place on May 28.

Prior to the election, polls suggested a slight lead for his main rival Mr Kilicdaroglu, who has been picked as unity candidate by six opposition parties, while two polls on Friday him surpassing the 50 percent threshold, though most suggested that it would be a tight contest.

Erdogan greets the crowd outside his residence. Picture: Getty

Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu leaves his home for the party's headquarters to follow the results on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Turkey's voters are also going to the polls to vote for parliamentarians in their 600-seat assembly on Sunday.