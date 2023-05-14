Nick Abbot 10pm - 12am
Turkey election 'highly likely' to go to run-off as Erdogan fights for political life
14 May 2023, 22:47
Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.
Meanwhile, the opposition mayor of the Turkish capital, Ankara, said that it was now "highly likely" that the race would be decided by a run-off election.
Earlier, the parties of Mr Erdogan, 69, and his main opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had both claimed to have the edge in the national vote, with competing results offered by different news agencies in the country.
Both parties have dismissed their opponent's counts, and an official result hasn't yet been announced.
Mr Erdogan has lead the country for two decades, is facing his toughest challenge as he seeks a third consecutive term as President.
If none of the candidates are able to take a 50 percent share of the vote, a run-off election will take place on May 28.
Prior to the election, polls suggested a slight lead for his main rival Mr Kilicdaroglu, who has been picked as unity candidate by six opposition parties, while two polls on Friday him surpassing the 50 percent threshold, though most suggested that it would be a tight contest.
Turkey's voters are also going to the polls to vote for parliamentarians in their 600-seat assembly on Sunday.