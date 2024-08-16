Turkish parliament descends into fistfight during meeting over jailed MP

Turkish ruling and opposition lawmakers fight parliament. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Turkish Parliament descended into a fistfight after an opposition official called for his jailed colleague to be freed.

MPs met on Friday to discuss the potential release of opposition politician Can Atalay and his return to the chamber.

But when Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) politician Ahmet Sik was speaking, an MP, from the ruling AK party, Alpay Ozalan, took to the speaker's podium to confront him.

Shocking video footage showed AK party politicians rushing the podium, with one punching Sik and several becoming involved in the brawl.

Some ran to the podium to end the fighting, blood could be seen on the floors of the white chamber.

A fight broke out in Turkish Parliament today. Picture: Getty

Turkish ruling and opposition lawmakers fight each other after a scuffle between former footballer Alpay Ozalan (unseen), a lawmaker from Erdogan's ruling AKP party and Turkish Workers Party (TIP) deputy Ahmet Sik. Picture: Getty

"We're not surprised that you call Can Atalay a terrorist, just as you do everyone who does not side with you," Mr Sik told AK lawmakers in his speech.

"But the biggest terrorists are the ones sitting in these seats," he added.

This is not the first time a brawl has broken out in Turkey’s governing house.

Clashes occurred earlier this year and in May 2023.

A Turkish MP was rushed to hospital with his life-threatening injuries after being punched in the face in a fight in 2022.

Footage shared on social media shows Huseyin Ors, an MP with the country's opposition Good Party, being punched in the face as a debate descends into chaos.

Referring to Mr Ors, his fellow Good Party MP Aylin Cesur said: "His treatment continues in the intensive care unit as his life-threatening condition continues.

Mr Cesur, who is also a medical doctor, said: "I hope such events will not be repeated."

Video from the event shows MPs pushing and shoving each other, with at least one parliamentarian falling over.

Others are seen trying to hold their fellow MPs back from the fight.