TV cosmetic doctor gave free Botox to OnlyFans model in return for sex at his clinic, medical tribunal finds

10 April 2024, 23:37

Dr Tijion Esho
Dr Tijion Esho. Picture: Rex
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A TV cosmetic doctor gave free botox to a patient in return for sex at his clinic, a medical tribunal has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Tijion Esho, who has featured on ITV's This Morning, BBC's Morning Live and E4's Body Fixers, had admitted to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged "inappropriate" sexual messages on Instagram.

But the 42-year-old told a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

However an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered botox free of charge.

It also ruled that he told her he "could get away with giving her botox in exchange for sexual services".

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments on the shape of her bottom.

A year earlier, at another consultation, he made similar remarks to Patient A, again rubbed himself against her, and allowed her to masturbate him, the panel determined.

Read More: Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

Read More: Arizona Supreme court rules state can enforce 1864 law that bans abortion

Among the "inappropriate" Instagram messages sent to Patient A between July 2019 and February 2022 was an exchange in September 2019 when he said: "What you doing to me lol. Morning Glory. Bloody have me wanting the real thing. That's like every man's dream."

In November 2019 he posted: "Why you making me bulge lol. Send more, don't be sorry lol."

The following month he wrote "Lol loving the tongue" and "Ha free mls I'd need the whole booty and more".

Weeks later he told her: "My God having you for a night/every night is a dream but if we do it for mls I break the doctors code and I'd be a dead man x lol."

The panel ruled the conduct of the doctor, also known as Oluwafemi Esho, was sexually motivated but did not find Patient A to be vulnerable because of her profession.

In finding that Dr Esho administered free botox after sex in his clinic, tribunal chairwoman Debi Gould said: "The tribunal determined that Patient A's account was internally consistent in relation to key events.

"It also considered her evidence about sexual interactions was open, straightforward and not exaggerated.

"Moreover, the tribunal found Patient A's account consistent with the messaging.

"By contrast, the tribunal determined that Dr Esho's account did not accord with the contemporaneous messaging and his subsequent explanation for events contained new and additional material not set out in his statement.

"The tribunal also considered that Dr Esho's account was not credible."

Miss Gould noted Patient A had not criticised Dr Esho's medical skills and that significant evidence was heard about the positive good character of the doctor who had practised for 18 years without blemish.

The hearing will reconvene later this month to decide whether Dr Esho's fitness to practise is impaired because of his misconduct.

Dr Esho featured on the ITV morning programme to provide his medical opinion and comment on cosmetic surgery discussions.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and made appearances on segments of BBC's Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai, and has a host of celebrity clients.

In a statement, Dr Esho said: "I am disappointed that the MPTS has today found against me in relation to the charges, which I denied.

"Throughout the hearing and investigation, with which I have co-operated fully, I stressed that I deeply regretted the mistakes which I made in engaging in communications with Patient A, and I admitted to the charges which related to those serious errors of judgement.

"I am truly sorry for those actions, and apologise to everyone I let down as a result.

"However I have always been clear that whilst my conduct in communicating with Patient A was wrong, I repeat categorically that it never crossed over into any physical sexual contact.

"Whilst I respect the MPTS and the process, I do not agree with its decision.

"My life's work has been and will remain focused on helping people. I remain dedicated fully to this purpose. I am incredibly grateful to my patients and friends who supported me throughout this incredibly difficult period."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Habibur Masum

Man, 25, charged with murder after mother was stabbed to death as she pushed pram in Bradford

Sunak is facing a Cabinet revolt over his threat to quit the ECHR

Sunak faces Cabinet revolt after threatening to quit ECHR if Rwanda flights are blocked

Police and officials gather on a cordoned off street at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia

At least three people shot at Eid event in Philadelphia

General Christopher Cavoli

Ukraine ‘will be outgunned by Russia 10 to one within weeks without US help’

Harold Wilson repeatedly denied rumours that he had an affair while in office

Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson had ‘secret Downing Street affair with deputy press secretary’

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel

Three sons of top Hamas leader killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer's home was targeted yesterday

Protests outside politicians’ homes are ‘terrifying’, outgoing Tory MP tells LBC, after Starmer's house targeted

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far

A restaurant chain owner has announced plans to close 18 branches.

Family restaurant chain behind Wildwood and Dim T set to close 18 sites - is your local at risk?

An Oscar statue

Date announced for 2025 Oscars

Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

J

Biden says US 'considering' dropping charges against Julian Assange

Members of the European Parliament participate in a series of votes as they attend a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels

EU legislators approve overhaul of migration laws

Dr David Bell spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'There's no such thing as a trans child': Tavistock clinic whistleblower claims doctors have been ‘captured by ideology’

The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate

Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

Red British e -passport, issued before Brexit in 2016

Passport prices set to rise for second time in over a year for Brits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Revellers have demanded refunds over the Lantern Festival

Lantern Festival branded 'the next Fyre Festival' amid 'scam' claims as revellers demand ticket refunds
Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg is taken into custody after sentencing in court in New York

Former Trump executive given five months in jail for lying in civil fraud case

"[Italian] Eurofighters currently Air Policing out of Malbrok [Poland], had their first scramble 2 days ago & their second Alpha scramble yesterday," wrote Nato's Aircomand in an update posted on X.

Nato fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

Volodymyr Zelensky with Ignazio Cassis

Switzerland to host Ukraine peace conference in June

Holly Bramley was murdered by Nicholas Metson in Lincoln last year

'Heartbroken' family of woman killed and dismembered by husband make urgent plea for domestic abuse victims
Amanda Knox

Italy opens new slander trial against Amanda Knox

Muslims offer prayers for the Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family reunions, sweet treats and prayers

Ellen Mercer was inhaling two to three "big bottles" of laughing gas a day

Student, 24, died after inhaling up to 'three big bottles' of nitrous oxide a day, inquest told
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at company she founded

Hugh Grant (right) will return as love rat Daniel Cleaver in the fourth instalment of the franchise Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to reunite for new Bridget Jones film

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'
Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit