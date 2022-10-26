Two arrests after Just Stop Oil eco-protestors spray orange paint on Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair

By Chris Samuel

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint on the windows of two luxury car showrooms in Mayfair.

Eco-activists used a fire extinguisher at the Ferrari and Bentley sites on the corner of Berkeley Square and Bruton Street this morning.

The Metropolitan Police arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to the protest.

The force tweeted: “Protestors have sprayed paint at the Ferrari and Bentley garages in Berkley Square at 08:39hrs.

“Met officers were rapidly on scene and at 08:46hrs, arrested two people for criminal damage.

“They have been taken into custody to a central London police station.”

Just Stop Oil - a coalition of activist groups - is demanding the Government stops all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Carmen Lean, 28, an architecture student from Glasgow said: “We pay exorbitant bills for oil and gas but it’s nothing compared to the price our kids will pay for it.

“This government is using the crisis to push through more austerity on one hand and new oil licences on the other. Both are death sentences.

'If this government cared about people, they would be insulating homes, investing in affordable public transport and massively scaling up renewables.”

Emma Brown, 31, from Glasgow said: “We have come down from Scotland to demand this toxic government in Westminster do another U-turn.

"This time on our broken energy system. Get your hands off our North Sea Oil and rapidly upscale the renewable energies that will prevent catastrophic climate breakdown and reduce our bills.

“This is the immediate action we need to help the cost of living and the climate crisis. Not more oil for billionaires to profit from.”

It's the latest in a series of protests by the group this month.

According to JSO, the police have made 585 arrests.

Since the start of the campaign on April 1st, supporters of the group have been arrested 1,900 times, with seven still in prison.