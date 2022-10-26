Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet

By Chris Samuel

Penny Mordaunt reportedly stormed out of Downing Street after being snubbed in new PM Rishi Sunak’s new Cabinet.

The newly selected Tory leader give senior roles to close friends while also keeping a handful of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson supporters as he looks to bring unity to the party.

But the PM decided to keep his leadership rival Penny Mordaunt in her previous role as Commons Leader despite her courting a big promotion, such as the Foreign Secretary job.

Ms Mordaunt emerged from No 10 with a face like thunder, and refused to talk to the waiting media, The Sun reported.

Her allies insisted she was offered a slight promotion but turned it down.

Suella Braverman was controversially handed her old job as Home Secretary, just days after she quit under for breaking the ministerial code.

At least ten members of former PM Liz Truss' team were fired in the reshuffle, but Mr Sunak kept Johnson allies James Cleverly as Foreign Sec and Ben Wallace at Defence as he looks to heal divisions within the Government.

Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Oliver Dowden and Steve Barclay all made Cabinet comebacks after being removed by Truss.

Education Secretary Sir Gavin Williamson also made a shock return to frontline politics as one of five former chief whips given jobs.

Mark Harper has returned as Transport Secretary, and Plebgate MP Andrew Mitchell has also made a comeback, at the Foreign Office.

Mr Sunak said his new Cabinet was an attempt to “reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party”.

But one insider said: “Looks like Rishi has a woman problem. It’s like Boris’s cabinet, without Boris.”