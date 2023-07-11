Shocking moment adults swim past drowning child - as two 'heroic' boys come to his rescue

The seven-year-old sank to the bottom of the pool. Picture: Sheriff's Office

By Emma Soteriou

Footage has shown the moment two young boys came to the rescue of a child sinking to the bottom of a pool.

Griffin Emerson was swimming in the deep end of his apartment complex's pool in Fenton, Michigan, when he began sinking to the bottom.

CCTV showed the seven-year-old struggling to keep his head above the water as adults swam past unaware of what was happening.

Two boys - Noah Roche, 12, and eight-year-old Weston Woods - noticed Griffin struggling and leapt into the pool.

They pulled him to the surface and guided him to the side of the pool where his mum rushed over and started giving CPR.

Griffin was released within 36 hours of the incident and made a full recovery.

Two boys honored as heroes after saving another boy from drowning | USA TODAY

In a bid to build awareness, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office shared three tips to the general public: know your surroundings, know CPR and teach your children what to look for and how to swim.

Speaking during a visit to the children, Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson said in a Facebook Live video: "There were two heroes who saw [the incident] and unbeknown to anybody, they jumped into the pool and they picked up the 7-year-old [and] dragged him to the side.

"Here's the best part — the two rescuers are 12 and eight years old."

!!!!This is a true HERO story!!! This story will warm your heart and inspire you. #gcsomichigan #gcsomichigan #Hero Posted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 29, 2023

The sheriff gave each of the children involved $100 and a sheriff’s star badge.

Griffin’s grandfather also took the opportunity to thank the boys at the event.

"Most heroes don’t wear capes and that’s these guys. Without these guys, he wouldn’t be here right now," he said.

"They did a heroic thing, they really did, and I’m getting teary-eyed just thinking about it."