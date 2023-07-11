Desperate hunt for French boy 2, who vanished playing in garden on holiday as police ramp up search efforts

11 July 2023, 08:15 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 08:22

Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today.
Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

French police are on the hunt for a two-year-old who went missing while on holiday with his grandparents at the weekend.

Émile was playing in the garden of a holiday home he and his grandparents’ were staying at on Saturday afternoon in the hamlet of Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence.

While his grandparents were busy preparing to head out for the day, Émile reportedly went to play in the garden, but by the time they returned to put him in the car, he had disappeared.

At 5:15pm local time, Émile’s grandparents informed the authorities of his disappearance and police, family, emergency service workers and local residents all began a desperate search mission for the boy.

The search party covered 5km in the search, but were unable to find him.

Now a helicopter, thermic camera drones, and sniffer dogs have been brought in to ramp up the search efforts.

The mayor of Le Vernet, François Balique, said on French television that Émile was a good walker for a boy his age.

“It’s a small village with 20 or so houses… we see everything. He could have gone some distance and perhaps got lost or was hiding,” he said.

The boy was spotted leaving the accommodation by two nearby people on Saturday but they said they soon “lost sight of him”.

Read more: Helicopter with six tourists on board goes missing near Mount Everest

Read more: Heatwaves in summer 2022 killed 61,000 people in Europe, new study finds

Émile went missing on Saturday afternoon.
Émile went missing on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Twitter

Police have searched all homes in the village and urged anyone with information to come forward.

It is believed Émile, who is originally from Bouches-du-Rhône near Marseille, was wearing a yellow top, white shorts with a green pattern and hiking shoes when he vanished.

He is 90cm (almost 3ft) tall, with brown eyes and blonde hair, according to officials.

Police have ruled out abduction as the cause so far.

The manager of the Bistrot in Le Vernet Marie-Laure told La Provence: “We were preparing for the evening service, when we were told the child had gone missing.

"We all went to see what we could do to help as quickly as possible.

"We have looked in places where he could be, we have really looked everywhere for him."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thailand Road Collapse

Two killed after road collapses in Bangkok

Ukraine is set to be offered “Israel-style” security guarantees

Ukraine to be 'offered NATO-lite protection' instead of full membership after US and Germany block request

Nepal Helicopter

Helicopter carrying foreign tourists missing in Nepal

The helicopter went missing near Everest with six people on board

Helicopter with six tourists on board goes missing near Mount Everest

Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC scandal says claims are 'rubbish' as parents double down on claims

MPs threaten to name presenter at centre of BBC scandal as parents hit back after youngster 'rubbishes' claims

MPs heard the Home Office is paying for thousands of empty hotel beds reserved for migrants to avoid overcrowding at processing centres

Home Office admits to spending £500,000 a day on empty hotel beds for migrants

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand after the eruption

New Zealand prosecutor alleges tourists were not warned before volcano eruption

Russia Ukraine War Energy Minister

Ukrainian minister: Russia has no red lines to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

Boris Johnson fails to hand over mobile containing Covid WhatsApp messages as inquiry's deadline passes

Boris Johnson fails to hand over mobile containing Covid WhatsApp messages as inquiry's deadline passes

Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC scandal says claims are 'rubbish' as parents double down on claims

Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC scandal says claims are 'rubbish' as parents double down on allegations

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg met for talks ahead of the Nato summit

Nato chief says Turkey agrees to send Sweden’s accession protocol to parliament

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to Sweden joining the Nato alliance, Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Nato chief says Turkey's president Erdogan will back Sweden joining alliance

Madonna posted an update on her health on Instagram earlier today

'On the road to recovery': Madonna issues first message since hospital stay with bacterial infection

The average American eats 3,868 calories every day - but is not the highest calorie intake worldwide

Study reveals world's biggest eaters - but where does the UK rank?

Exclusive
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Mr Prystaiko pointed out that Russia's use of the devastating bomb is "not something new".

Ukrainian ambassador to UK defends controversial cluster bombs as Russia is using 'everything short of nuclear'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt who will promise 'evolutionary not revolutionary' reforms to get pension funds making billions of pounds of riskier investments in fast-growing firms to boost economic growth.

Chancellor's 'Mansion House Reforms' set to increase pensions by over £1,000 a year and unlock billions in investment

Latest News

See more Latest News

Larry Nassar sits with eyes closed during sentencing

Disgraced US sports doctor Larry Nassar ‘stabbed multiple times in prison’

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner group commanders pledge loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny

US and EU flags

Europe signs off on a new privacy pact that allows data to keep flowing to US

Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Even Joe Biden thinks Ukraine joining NATO may be a step too far

The Met Police has said there is no formal investigation under way

'Rubbish': Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC presenter explicit pictures scandal says 'no truth' in allegations
The heatwave hit Britain and Europe for months - leading to more than 61,000 excess deaths across the continent

Heatwaves in summer 2022 killed 61,000 people in Europe, new study finds

Flooding in New York

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Serbia Montenegro

Former allies Serbia and Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations

Joe Biden met Rishi Sunak and King Charles on a visit to the UK

Joe Biden dismisses 'anti-British' claims as he meets King Charles and Rishi Sunak on whistle-stop UK trip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit