Helicopter with six tourists on board goes missing near Mount Everest

The helicopter went missing near Everest with six people on board. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Nepal near Mount Everest.

The aircraft was carrying five tourists as well as its pilot when it disappeared from radar at 10.12am local time on Tuesday, officials said.

The group had taken the flight, operated by Manang Air based in Kathmandu, from the mountainous Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal to the capital Kathmandu.

The helicopter was piloted by a senior captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times reports.

Initial reports suggest the group on board were tourists from Mexico.

A search and rescue mission is under way with rescuers trying to trace the missing chopper’s GPS tracker.