Fears missing French boy, 2, is dead and his body hidden after crash with 'car or tractor'

11 July 2023, 15:57 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 16:02

Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today.
Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today. Picture: Twitter/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

French police have said a missing French boy, 2, may be dead and that his killer could have hidden his body after accidentally hitting him with a tractor.

French police launched a hunt for the missing Émile, who went missing while on holiday with his grandparents at the weekend.

Émile was playing in the garden of a holiday home he and his grandparents’ were staying at on Saturday afternoon in the hamlet of Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence.

"Either the body was concealed after an accident, or it was removed," a spokesperson for the police said.

"It is obvious that, after 48 hours, we have switched to another dimension. Hearings are underway.

"Of course, we still have hope of finding him alive, but elsewhere. If he was dead in the perimeter, the dogs would have smelled him.

"If he was alive and hidden, we would also have found him given the means that were deployed."

Émile went missing on Saturday afternoon.
Émile went missing on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Twitter

While his grandparents were busy preparing to head out for the day, Émile reportedly went to play in the garden, but by the time they returned to put him in the car, he had disappeared.

At 5:15pm local time, Émile’s grandparents informed the authorities of his disappearance and police, family, emergency service workers and local residents all began a desperate search mission for the boy.

The search party covered 5km in the search, but were unable to find him.

Now a helicopter, thermic camera drones, and sniffer dogs have been brought in to ramp up the search efforts.

The mayor of Le Vernet, François Balique, said on French television that Émile was a good walker for a boy his age.

“It’s a small village with 20 or so houses… we see everything. He could have gone some distance and perhaps got lost or was hiding,” he said.

The boy was spotted leaving the accommodation by two nearby people on Saturday but they said they soon “lost sight of him”.

Read more: Helicopter with six tourists on board goes missing near Mount Everest

Read More: Desperate hunt for French boy 2, who vanished playing in garden on holiday as police ramp up search efforts

Volunteers take part in a search operation for Émile
Volunteers take part in a search operation for Émile. Picture: Getty

Police have searched all homes in the village and urged anyone with information to come forward.

It is believed Émile, who is originally from Bouches-du-Rhône near Marseille, was wearing a yellow top, white shorts with a green pattern and hiking shoes when he vanished.

He is 90cm (almost 3ft) tall, with brown eyes and blonde hair, according to officials.

Police have ruled out abduction as the cause so far.

The manager of the Bistrot in Le Vernet Marie-Laure told La Provence: “We were preparing for the evening service, when we were told the child had gone missing.

"We all went to see what we could do to help as quickly as possible.

"We have looked in places where he could be, we have really looked everywhere for him."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

People trafficker jailed for more than 12 years - after 39 Vietnamese migrants died in a lorry container

Mabil died of a catastrophic brain injury in June - after she was struck by a BMW while inside her pram

Baby who was killed by car outside hospital was 'in pram' at time of crash, inquest hears

Nato leaders begin crunch summit without Ukrainian leader Vlodymyr Zelenskyy

Nato chief says Ukraine will join 'when allies agree and conditions are met' - after Zelenskyy blasts 'absurd' delay

Israel Politics

Israeli protesters block roads amid anger over plans to overhaul judiciary

Breaking
BBC Headquarters

BBC presenter at centre of explicit pictures scandal faces new claims from separate young person

An expert has offered his theory on the events leading up to the implosion.

‘Like a horror movie’: Titan victims would have known fate one minute before sub popped like ‘balloon’, expert says

Joe found love with Emma five years after his accident

Man who underwent first head and double hand transplant has found love years after surgery

Luke Skelton has been jailed for four years.

Man, 20, wanted ‘full-on racial war’ jailed over plot to bomb Newcastle police station

The AirBnb is believed to be in London

American tourist shocked to find London Airbnb is just a 'large-ish' bathroom with a bed in it

Mount Everest

Six dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes in Nepal

Election 2024 Super Tuesday

Trump lawyers seek to delay trial over hoarding classified documents

Lithuania NATO Summit

Zelensky criticises ‘absurd’ lack of timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Carrie and Boris Johnson have welcome their third child- a son named Frank.

Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of third child - a boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson

Residents have been told to keep windows closed due to deadly toxic gas

Volcano erupts 20 miles from Iceland's main airport triggering warning for 'life-threatening toxic gas'

Things are going to get worse before they get better

Ten more days of rain: Met Office reveals exact date sunshine will return to UK

The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently.

What's happened to Captain Tom Moore's Foundation? Full story behind inquiry and planning permission row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nato leaders begin crunch summit without Ukrainian leader Vlodymyr Zelenskyy

Smiling Nato leaders begin crunch summit after absent Zelenskyy blasts allies for 'absurd' membership timeframe
Two of Aretha Franklin's attended court to try and settle a dispute about the late singer's will.

Aretha Franklin’s sons fight over will found under sofa in battle about late singer’s $18m estate
Tim Davie says he has not spoken to the unnamed presenter

Met Police asks BBC to pause presenter investigation as they 'continue assessment'

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
London and the South East in the sunshine

When is the next heatwave in the UK?

Iceland Volcano

Tourists urged to stay away from volcanic eruption in Iceland

Rishi Sunak acknowledged fulfilling his pledge to "stop the boats" would not happen "overnight", but said he is "throwing absolutely everything" at fixing the problem.

Rishi Sunak is 'throwing absolutely everything' at stopping migrant boats but warns it won't happen 'overnight'
Stanislav Rzhitsky, 42, was killed while jogging. He is accused of launching strikes on Ukrainian civilians including one that left four year old Liza dead

Russian sub officer who ordered strikes on Ukraine civilians assassinated out jogging 'after killer tracked him on app'
South Korea Panda Twins

Giant panda gives birth to twins at South Korean theme park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit