Two ex-police officers arrested for child sexual abuse in Rotherham after complaints from four survivors

Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham.

The former police officers from South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were arrested as part of an investigation into historic child sexual abuse in Rotherham, where they were both stationed at the time.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the officers in relation to complaints they received from four survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in the town.

A retired officer in his 60s is being investigated following complaints of child sexual abuse against two girls between 1995 and 1999.

He was arrested in October on suspicion of misconduct in public office, attempted rape and three counts of indecent assault, and was further arrested this month about reported sexual offences against a third complainant between 1997 and 2002.

The second former officer, in his 50s, was arrested in December on suspicion of sexual assault and misconduct in public office and one count of indecent assault in connection to incidents that reportedly occurred around 1995-1996.

The offences reportedly happened while the former officers, who were both based in Rotherham, were both on and off duty.

The police watchdog launched the investigation to find out how the force responded to reports of child sexual abuse after the 2014 Jay report.

Some 1,400 girls were sexually abused and exploited in the town, between 1997 and 2013.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “When we completed the Operation Linden investigations in 2022, into how South Yorkshire Police investigated reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, we acknowledged that there may be further complaints from survivors.

“These matters came to our attention after we received a referral of a complaint from South Yorkshire Police in October last year.

“This was followed by more complaints from a second woman in November and complaints from two further women in December, which were referred to us by SYP as a result of their initial enquiries.

“Clearly these are very serious complaints and we will ensure they are thoroughly and robustly investigated.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has come under intense pressure to launch another national inquiry following the intervention of US-based tech tycoon Elon Musk.

Sir Keir has blasted the billionaire for spreading “lies and misinformation” about the scandal online. Dan Carden, representing Liverpool Walton, became the first Labour MP to call for the national inquiry earlier this week.

He told The Liverpool Echo: “The public compassion for the victims, thousands of young British working-class girls and children is real.

The public call for justice must be heeded.“It is shocking that people in positions of power could have covered up and refused to act to avoid confronting racial or cultural issues or because victims were poor and working class.”

Other Labour figures, including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman, have also backed calls for a new probe into grooming gangs.

Starmer has defended his record of prosecuting child grooming gangs and said those "spreading misinformation are not interested in the victims".