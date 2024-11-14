Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Two Just Stop Oil activists charged after orange paint thrown over Stonehenge
14 November 2024, 12:13 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 12:53
Two people have been charged after orange paint powder was thrown at the stones of Stonehenge during a Just Stop Oil protest in June.
Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 22, have been charged with destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument after orange paint powder was thrown at Stonehenge during a Just Stop Oil protest in June, Wiltshire Police said.
Video footage showed members of the public trying to stop the protestors as they sprayed the powder across the stones.
A spokesperson for English Heritage described the incident as "extremely upsetting."
Today in a statement Wiltshire Police said: "We have been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Rajan Naidu, 73, of Gosford Street, Birmingham, and Niamh Lynch, 22, of Norfolk Road, Bedford, with destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument, and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.
"They have been bailed to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on December 13."