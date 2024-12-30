Two men found dead after Christmas Eve Bigfoot search in Washington forest

Their bodies were found after a frantic three-day search effort. Picture: Skamania County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

Two men from Portland, Oregon, died after setting out on a quest to find Bigfoot in Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Washington on Christmas Eve.

The men, 59 and 37, were reported missing by a family member early on Christmas Day after they failed to come home.

Their bodies were found after a frantic three-day search effort involving 60 volunteers, drones, and search dogs.

Their bodies were eventually in a heavily wooded area of the forest, after CCTV footage helped rescuers locate their car.

Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said the pair likely died from “exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness.”

The search effort involved 60 volunteers, drones, and search dogs. Picture: Skamania County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

The area was covered in snow, and had seen rain and low temperatures in the days leading up to the men’s death.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest spans 1.3 million acres and can be dangerous during the winter, even for experienced hikers.

Police said the rescue party faced “freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels, heavy rain, downfall, and heavily wooded terrain” in their efforts to locate the men.

Officials also confirmed the pair were searching for “Sasquatch,” the mythical ape-like creature that has captivated believers for generations.

Bigfoot, often described as a large, human-like creature, is a prominent figure in American and Canadian folklore.

An alleged Bigfoot Sighting. Picture: Alamy

While no scientific evidence supports its existence, surveys suggest more than 1 in 10 Americans believe the creature exists, with the Pacific Northwest serving as a hub for Bigfoot enthusiasts.

Expeditions to find the creature remain a popular activity despite the risks.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the loved ones lost in this tragic incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A helicopter that was used to help locate the men's bodies. Picture: Skamania County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

More than 700 Bigfoot sightings have been reported to the Bigfoot Field Researcher’s Organization, according to the group.

In Skamania County, where the men went searching, harming Bigfoot is punishable by a $1,000 fine and could result in jail time.

The law is designed to protect the mythological creature, and to prevent bearded hunters from being shot accidentally.