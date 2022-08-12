Man, 25, arrested after two women 'raped' with one suffering 'significant injuries' in Manchester

The two attacks allegedly took place on Cheetham Hill Road. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after two women were allegedly raped in two separate incidents in Manchester.

The women, one aged in their 20s and one in their 40s, reported being raped in the Cheetham Hill area of the northern city earlier this week.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following the attacks, which officers believe are linked.

The younger woman reported being approached by a stranger on Cheetham Hill Road who she said raped her just after 11pm on Tuesday.

At around 4.30am on Wednesday, the woman in her 40s was also allegedly approached and raped by a stranger.

She was also assaulted and left with significant injuries to her face, police said.

One victim required medical treatment and both have been offered support from specialist services.

Detective Inspector Tim Berry, of GMP's City of Manchester CID, said it is believed the two incidents are linked and that one man was responsible for the alleged sex attacks.

"These incidents will understandably cause worry among the local community and I’d like to reassure people that we have stepped up our patrols in the area on a 24 hour a day basis, to help keep people safe while our investigation progresses," he said.

“We are following up on a number of strong lines of enquiry and are working to locate the offender as quickly as possible."

“We have one suspect arrested who is currently being questioned in custody.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents, is asked to contact police on 0161 856 1146, quoting log 507 of the 10th August 2022.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.