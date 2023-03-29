UK astronomers discover ultramassive black hole '30 billion times the size of the Sun'

29 March 2023, 19:17 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 19:18

An artist's impression of the ultramassive black hole
An artist's impression of the ultramassive black hole. Picture: ESA/Hubble/Digitized Sky Survey/Nick Risinger
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Astronomers at Durham University say they have found one of the universe's largest ever black holes to date using a new technique.

The astronomers say the "ultramassive" black hole was discovered by observing its pull on passing light, a technique known as gravitational lensing.

The black hole is estimated to be around 30 billion times the size of the Sun.

The scientists say their findings, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, are "extremely exciting".

The paper’s lead author, Dr James Nightingale, said the discovery helps us to further understand the laws of nature as the black hole is where nature is "acting at its most extreme".

Asked what the discovery can teach us about the origins of the universe, Dr Nightingale told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "The most important thing it would teach us about the origins of the universe is that it tells us the upper limit of how large a black hole can feasibly be.

"By knowing how large the biggest black holes near us today (are)…that means we know how much the black holes must have grown since they initially formed at the very beginnings of the universe.

"The bigger the black holes we find today, therefore, the more constraints that puts on what the universe must have done in the beginnings to form the initial seeds of these black holes."

Read More: Elon Musk urges pause to 'out of control' AI development over 'threat to civilisation'

Read More: Science Secretary ‘confident’ data laws mean public can continue to use TikTok

Dr Nightingale said the black hole is approximately two billion light years away which, in the context of astronomy, means it is "relatively close by".

By comparison, black holes discovered from the early origins of the universe would have been some 12 billion light years away, he added.

What is a black hole?

In this handout photo provided by NASA, this is the first image of Sgr A*, the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy, which was discovered in 1974
In this handout photo provided by NASA, this is the first image of Sgr A*, the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy, which was discovered in 1974. Picture: Getty

A black hole is an area in space where gravity pulls so much that light is unable to get out, according to NASA.

The gravity is so strong as matter has been squeezed into a tiny space, which can happen when a star is dying.

Since no light is able to get out, regular people are unable to see black holes.

But space telescopes with certain tools help physicists to find black holes in the universe.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope Francis taken to hospital with pulmonary infection

Kirkpatrick Virgo faces life in jail after being found guilty of murder

Man who killed golf greenkeeper by hitting him on head with horseshoe guilty of murder

Breaking
The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pope Francis, 86, admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

A thug dubbed the "Phantom Cat Shaver" is feared to have taken hair clippers to over 80 pets nationwide as probes are launched across the country.

Thug dubbed 'Phantom Cat Shaver' feared to have taken clippers to over 80 pets as probes launched nationwide

A transgender woman will serve her sentence in a male prison after stabbing her partner

Trans woman sent to male prison after stabbing and falsely imprisoning partner in Halifax

Pope Francis hugs child

Pope Francis attends hospital in Rome for scheduled tests, says Vatican

Black Lives Matters flag

Adidas withdraws objection to Black Lives Matter trademark bid

Andrew Marr has said the Government's move to "woo overseas money" with light-touch AI regulation couldn't have been more badly timed, as Elon Musk and other tech leaders spoke out on the technology's risk to human civilisation.

Andrew Marr: Is govt's AI regulations reveal the worst-timed announcement in British political history?

Sabrina Rova

Housekeeper stole £400,000 in jewellery and watches from wealthy guests at London hotels and apartments

Vanuatu tree clearing after storm

UN adopts ‘historic’ resolution on legal obligations to fight climate change

Elon Musk has called on labs to pause work on developing AI, warning that “out of control” advances in the technology could “pose profound risks to society and humanity”.

Elon Musk urges pause to 'out of control' AI development over 'threat to civilisation'

Phillip Schofield with his brother

Phillip Schofield ‘shouted at his brother to stop telling him about sex acts with teenager,’ court hears

A woman who died at Michael Owen's stables has been identified as a former beauty queen

Woman who collapsed and died at stables owned by Michael Owen identified as 25-year-old beauty queen

Redfern has been convicted of murdering Margaret Barnes

'Angry 21 stone bully' who dragged 71-year-old woman from bed when she confused his home with B&B guilty of murder

Swiss pensioners protesting outside the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg

Swiss pensioners take government to European court over climate

A Yars missile launcher being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia stops sharing nuclear forces information with US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency service personnel gathered at the Field’s shopping centre following the shooting in Copenhagen

Man charged over Danish shopping centre shooting that killed three

The officer is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Officer charged with beating and strangling teenage girl in back of police car

UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on his way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

King Charles and Camilla arrived in Germany for a state visit

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in Germany after RAF Voyager escorted by two fighter jets
Demonstrators walk past burning rubbish bins during a demonstration in Paris

Paris rubbish strike ends as pension protest turnout falls

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Betty Boothroyd, the first ever female Commons Speaker, following her death aged 93 last month.

Rishi Sunak leads tributes at funeral of 'remarkable' former Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd
Julia Wandell on US show Dr Phil (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom right)

'Why I believe I'm Madeleine McCann', woman claiming to be missing Brit reveals all to US talk show host
Police officers stand at the main entrance to an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon

Fatal stabbings at Lisbon Muslim centre ‘not viewed as terror crime’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned about the consequences of defeat in Bakhmut

Volodymyr Zelensky issues warning over consequences of losing Bakhmut

The Government will house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton

Thousands of asylum seekers to be housed in military sites including former Dambusters base

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning for corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit