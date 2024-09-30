UK charters flight to help British nationals leave Lebanon as Israel prepares 'imminent' ground incursion

British Foreign Minister David Lammy
The UK government has chartered a commercial flight out of Lebanon in a bid to help British nationals leave the country ahead of an ‘imminent’ Israeli incursion, the Foreign Secretary has announced.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.

“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed”

The flight is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

British nationals in Lebanon will be sent information on how to book a seat on the flight.

Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight, the Foreign Office says.

Heavy artillery fire has been reported in Lebanon's southern border towns ahead of an 'imminent' ground incursion by Israel.

Some Lebanese Armed Forces troops are reportedly repositioning near the border as Israel warned that it would proceed with the next phase of its fighting with Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces also launched small ground raids against Hezbollah on Monday night ahead of the "next phases of combat" on its northern border with Lebanon - giving further indication that a ground incursion is moments away.

It is understood Israel has been bombing the border areas to try and soften the ground ahead of crossing into Lebanon as it escalates its war with Hezbollah.

The IDF also declared three of its northern communities as a "closed military zone", suggesting that more Israeli forces could be sent into Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group.

Ben Kentish reflects on the differences between Israel's conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza

Writing on X on Monday evening, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: "In recent hours there have been many reports and rumors about IDF activity on the Lebanese border.

"We ask not to transmit reports about the activities of the forces, due to the security of our forces.

"Stick to the official reports only and do not spread irresponsible rumors."

US officials said the White House has been informed about the raids, which were described as "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border."

One million people have been displaced from their homes in Lebanon since Israel began its bombardment just days ago.

Thousands have been pictured crossing the border into Syria as they desperately try to escape.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

