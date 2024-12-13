Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
UK economy shrank for second month in a row in October, new official figures from ONS show
13 December 2024, 07:12 | Updated: 13 December 2024, 07:31
The UK economy shrank for the second month in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The ONS said output fell 0.1% following the 0.1% decline recorded for the previous month.
The new data suggests an increasingly shaky economy following the general election back in July.
