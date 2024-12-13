Breaking News

UK economy shrank for second month in a row in October, new official figures from ONS show

By Flaminia Luck

The UK economy shrank for the second month in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS said output fell 0.1% following the 0.1% decline recorded for the previous month.

The new data suggests an increasingly shaky economy following the general election back in July.

