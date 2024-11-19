UK government in ‘ongoing positive talks’ over Scotland-specific visa, Scottish government says

By Rebecca Brady.

Scotland’s Equalities Minister has exclusively told LBC discussions about a visa to attract more overseas talent to Scotland are ‘positive’, just a month after the UK government ruled out the idea.

Immigration remains a reserved matter for Westminster, but the Scottish government is looking at routes to increase migration north of the border.

“Obviously I would prefer it if immigration was devolved to Scotland but, in the meantime, I have had initial very positive meetings with the new equivalent ministers in the UK government,” Kaukab Stewart said. “I am asking for sort of, like, I suppose a rural visa but also a more Scottish sort of, like, bespoke visa so that we can match the jobs that we require in Scotland and attract those particular people.

“That is ongoing work with the UK government and it is very positive at the moment.”

Just last month, the Home Office ruled out a specific immigration route for Scotland, telling the BBC: “We are not at all considering a Scottish visa system."

Ms Stewart made the claims as she announced the expansion of Scotland’s Migration Service which offers information and advice for people and employers to navigate the immigration system.

The Equalities Minister cited population decline and a skills gap as reasons why the Migration Service and a bespoke Scottish visa are necessary.

“Supporting migration also has significant potential boost our economy,” she said. “For example, attracting 1,000 higher rate taxpayers each year for five years could add £98 million to the Scottish Budget.”

The first phase of the service started earlier this year, with more than 150 free appointments provided by Citizens Advice Scotland and immigration law firm Seraphus.

LBC has contacted the Home Office for comment.