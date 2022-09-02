Breaking News

Lucky UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot

One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday's £110 million EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A lucky UK ticket-holder has scooped Friday's £110 million EuroMillions jackpot, Camelot said.

Andy Carter, Camelot's senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a fabulous night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's amazing £110M EuroMillions jackpot!""

The winning numbers from Friday's draw were 07, 12, 13, 20 and 45 - while the Lucky Stars were 03 and 12.

Mr Carter said: "Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated every week for good causes across the country.

"This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nations' athletes at the recent Commonwealth Games."

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the record-holders winning £195 million in July.

It comes just four months after Gloucester couple, Joe and Jess Thwaite, took home £184 million.

The couple, who won with a lucky dip, are now worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

With their winnings they could live on board a superyacht for around £750,000 per week for over four and a half years, before their huge prize fund was depleted.

They could also buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million pounds to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London's Hyde Park.