UK and US must ‘pay’ for strikes on Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels warn as they vow 'dire consequences' for the West

RAF Typhoon jets successfully launched strikes on two Houthi rebel missile launch sites in Yemen. Leaders of the rebels (bottom right) have vowed revenge. Picture: Ministry of Defence/Getty

By Asher McShane

Houthi forces have vowed to retaliate against the West after UK and US air strikes attacked targets in Yemen.

British and American jets and warships launched multiple strikes on missile launch sites in Houthi-territory in Yemen, with rebel flocs now saying the West must “prepare to pay a heavy price” for “aggression” in the region.

The UK and US attacks killed at least five rebel fighters.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said the US and Britain had “made a mistake launching the war in Yemen”.

“Soon they will realise that the direct aggression against Yemen was the greatest folly in their history.”

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a TV broadcast that the overnight attacks were a "blatant act of aggression".

Newly recruited Houthi fighters hold up a weapons and chanting slogans in a ceremony at the end of their training in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture: Alamy

Hussein al-Ezzi, a Houthi official in their Foreign Ministry, said: “America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression”.

The Kremlin meanwhile has described the strikes as ‘illegitimate’. "From the point of view of international law, they are illegitimate," Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

RAF Typhoon jets successfully launched strikes on two Houthi rebel missile launch sites in Yemen, the Armed Forces minister confirmed to LBC this morning.

James Heappey told Nick Ferrari that a total of 14 targets were struck as part of a joint operation with the US Navy.

The two targets struck by British forces were launch sites used to target warships and commercial shipping in the southern Red Sea with missiles and drones, Mr Heappey confirmed.

Five people were killed in the UK and US joint strikes on rebel targets in Yemen. Picture: Ministry of Defence

The Typhoons successfully struck their targets and returned to safely to base at around 3am.

Other targets hit as part of the joint operation included launch sites, control sites and ammunition storage sites.

Mr Heappey told LBC: “Both targets were successfully hit”

The US led strikes on Yemen killed at least five people, wounded six and will not go “unanswered”, a Yemeni rebel Houthi official said today.

The UK and allies have vowed to "defend lives" and "ensure the free flow of commerce" in the Red Sea after a series of strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen were carried out overnight.

Speaking after 60 targets were hit across 16 locations in Yemen were hit overnight, the UK, the US, and eight other governments said the strikes were carried out "to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade".

Vessels Red Sea have faced a series of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in recent months, which have threatened to disrupt global trade.

The Red Sea is vital to the free flow of goods global, with vessels traveling between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea every year, shortening the journey between Asia and Europe by nearly half.

The Houthis' deputy foreign minister has since warned that the US and UK will "pay a heavy price" for this "blatant aggression".

Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

In their statement, the allies said there had been "illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi attacks against vessels, including commercial shipping, transiting the Red Sea".

The governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom, and the United States said: "The Houthis’ more than two dozen attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge.

"Today’s action demonstrated a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and ensure the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."

In his own statement, the US President Joe Biden said he would not hesistate to authorise more military action against the Houthis.

"These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes," Mr Biden said.

"I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

The RAF flew four Typhoon jets to conduct precision strikes against two Houthi military targets in Yemen. Picture: MoD

Around 60 targets across 16 locations in Yemen were hit overnight, a senior US Air Force commander has said.

‘‘Over 100 precision-guided munitions of various types were used in the strikes,’’ according to Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich.

‘‘These strikes were comprised of coalition air and maritime strike and support assets from across the region.’’

He added: ‘‘We remain committed to our critical partners throughout the Middle East to defend against Iranian-backed Militia Groups, including Houthi militants, and the threat they pose to regional security and stability.”

Four RAF Typhoons conducted precision strikes on two Houthi military targets alongside US forces. Picture: MoD/Grant Shapps

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said coalition forces identified key facilities involved in Houthi targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday "and agreed to conduct a carefully coordinated strike to reduce the Houthis' capability to violate international law in this manner"."

Particular care was taken to minimise any risks to civilians," the MoD added.

It is the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the strikes on Friday morning, saying in a statement that the UK will "always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade".