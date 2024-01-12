Read it in full: Joe Biden's statement on 'defensive strikes' in Yemen

12 January 2024, 01:07

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Joe Biden has confirmed that the US and UK - with the backing of several other allies - have launched "defensive strikes" in Yemen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Biden's full statement read: "Today, at my direction, US military forces - together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands - successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways.

"These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea - including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history.

"These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation. 

"More than 50 nations have been affected in 27 attacks on international commercial shipping. 

"Crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy.  

"More than 2,000 ships have been forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea - which can cause weeks of delays in product shipping times. 

"And on 9 January, Houthis launched their largest attack to date- directly targeting American ships."The response of the international community to these reckless attacks has been united and resolute. 

"Last month, the United States launched Operation Prosperity Guardian - a coalition of more than 20 nations committed to defending international shipping and deterring Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.  

"We also joined more than 40 nations in condemning Houthi threats. Last week, together with 13 allies and partners, we issued an unequivocal warning that Houthi rebels would bear the consequences if their attacks did not cease. 

"And yesterday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding the Houthis end attacks on merchant and commercial vessels. 

"Today's defensive action follows this extensive diplomatic campaign and Houthi rebels' escalating attacks against commercial vessels. 

"These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes. 

"I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

Read it in full: Rishi Sunak's statement on 'targeted strikes' in Yemen

Read more: Who are the Houthi rebels and what has led to increased tensions in the Middle East?

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the UK launched strikes in Yemen

Read it in full: Rishi Sunak's statement on 'targeted strikes' in Yemen

United States Red Sea Attacks

US and UK forces bomb Houthi targets in Yemen

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea making a statement in Sanaa

Who are the Houthi rebels and what has led to increased tensions in the Middle East?

An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US led coalition to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen.

UK and US launch strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen following Red Sea attacks

Live
Houthi forces helicopter previously approaching a cargo ship in the Red Sea

Live: Britain and US launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Rishi Sunak has called a cabinet meeting over the Red Sea tensions amid Houthi threats to shipping

Britain and US set to launch airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels after emergency Cabinet meeting

Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organisation civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhat

Donald Trump defies judge and addresses civil fraud trial

Rapper G Herbo

Rapper G Herbo sentenced to probation over fraud plot to fund lavish lifestyle

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

Iain Dale speaks to Tobias Ellwood

'There's a 1939 feel to this': Tobias Ellwood warns UK 'needs to stand up' against Houthi rebels

Giovanni Pernice has thanked fans for their support amid the reported feud with Amanda Abbington

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice thanks fans for support as he breaks silence over Amanda Abbington 'feud'

The giant marble map (Forma Urbis Romae) of ancient Rome is shown to the media in the Archaeological Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum in Rome

Rome opens new archaeological park and museum in shadow of Colosseum

The group were said to have ordered more than £400 of food

Police probe 'dine-and-dashers' who 'left restaurant without paying £400 bill including oysters and roast beef'

Judges preside over the opening of the hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

South Africa tells UN’s top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend

Father of Sadio Mane's new wife 'says she's 18' and ex-Liverpool star met her 'more than two years ago'

Rishi Sunak has called a cabinet meeting over the Red Sea tensions amid Houthi threats to shipping

Sunak calls emergency cabinet meeting amid speculation UK will join US in strike against Houthis after Red Sea clashes

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene at near to the Stratford Centre shopping centre car park in Newham, after a murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a man's body in the car park

Man charged with murder after dead body found in car park in Stratford shopping centre

Madrid's Prado Museum is renaming its 'dwarf' paintings to comply with Spain's disability law

Madrid's Prado Museum renames 'dwarf' paintings in accordance with new disability law

Emmy Award statue

Emmys to feature reunions and recreations of shows including Game Of Thrones

The Gambia national football team aboard a plane in Banjul, Gambia

Plane carrying Gambia football team makes emergency landing after loss of oxygen

A seven-year-old girl has died in Haverfordwest

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after child, 7, dies in Pembrokeshire

Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

File image of a technician in laboratory research of cancer diseases

UK among worst in the world for cancer survival rates for six of the deadliest types of disease
Stephen Bradshaw (top l) arriving at the inquiry (top r). Horizon scandal victim Laura skinner (bottom r)

Post Office investigator denies 'acting like mafia gangster' but tells inquiry he was no expert on Horizon
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

US President Joe Biden’s age is an ‘asset’, says first lady Jill Biden

Former President Donald Trump arrives for closing arguments at New York Supreme Court

Judge in Donald Trump fraud trial faces bomb threat at home, as former president blasts 'terrible witch hunt'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE
Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit