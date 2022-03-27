UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend

Snow falls in Glasgow last month. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Temperatures are set to plummet across the UK in the coming days with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.

People will get a "taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days" as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, the Met Office said.

In Glasgow, the peak temperature is due to drop by more than half, from 18.7C on Saturday to just 8C by Thursday.

The mercury will fall as low as -3C on Thursday night, with freezing nighttime temperatures in a number of areas of northern England and Scotland.

Meanwhile hill snow is likely to affect some parts of Scotland as early as Tuesday night, and possibly across the Pennines and Welsh mountains by Wednesday, forecaster Marco Petagna said.

He said: "We'll get a taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days."

The UK was bathed in sunshine and blue skies again on Saturday, as a warm and dry spell continued.

The mercury reached a high of 20.5C in Porthmadog in Wales, and much of the country is likely to see temperatures in the mid to high teens again on Sunday.

Greater cloud cover across central and eastern England will mean temperatures are down a few degrees, Mr Petagna said.

Mr Petagna added: "But it's still pretty good for the time of year. The average at the end of March would usually only be 9C or 10C in the north and 10-12C in the south. So it's still pretty good at the start of the week."

He said there will be a "more notable change" from midweek, with Thursday looking likely to be "a cold day for most" with highs of between 6C and 11C.

Clocks went forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.