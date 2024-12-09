Met Office gives verdict on white Christmas as Brits brace for more snow

9 December 2024, 20:32

The Met Office has given its verdict on a white Christmas
The Met Office has given its verdict on a white Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has given its verdict on whether Brits can expect a White Christmas as it announced its long-term forecast for December.

The Met Office has given its verdict on whether Brits can expect a White Christmas as it announced its long-term forecast for December.

Brits have faced a wet and windy December so far, with freezing temperatures set to continue as we approach Christmas.

And as the festive period gets into swing, the Met Office has revealed that some Brits can expect a white Christmas.

A white Christmas is 'likely'
A white Christmas is 'likely'. Picture: Alamy

"Some sleet and snow is also likely at times, especially on high ground in the north," its long-term weather forecast from December 22 to January 5 revealed.

"However, there are also some signs that more settled conditions are possible at times, these perhaps most likely across the south late in December or into early January.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with any more settled interludes bringing a risk of frost and fog."

Snow could also be set to hit the UK as we enter the New Year.

The Met Office said: "We are more likely to see snow in January and February than in December, with snow actually settling on the ground (snow lying) an average of 3 days in December, compared to 3.3 days in January, 3.4 days in February and 1.9 days in March (1991 - 2020 long-term averaging period).

"Climate change has also brought higher average temperatures over land and sea and this generally reduced the chances of a white Christmas."

Ilfracombe, UK, 07th Dec 2024. Large waves batter the North Devon coast at Ilfracombe, as Storm Darragh hits the UK. The storm has prompted a rare red warning from the Met office forecasting a ‘Danger to Life’
Ilfracombe, UK, 07th Dec 2024. Large waves batter the North Devon coast at Ilfracombe, as Storm Darragh hits the UK. The storm has prompted a rare red warning from the Met office forecasting a ‘Danger to Life’. Picture: Alamy

The news of a white Christmas comes after Storm Darragh battered the UK over the weekend.

Winds of up to 93mph lashed parts of the UK on Saturday, with millions warned to stay indoors and tens of thousands left without power.

Two men were killed by falling trees hitting their vehicles.

One man died when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon, while another, in his 40s, was killed after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

