Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power - as gales claim first victim

7 December 2024, 14:17 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 14:21

Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power as gales claims first victim
Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power as gales claims first victim. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Thousands have been left without power as Storm Darragh swept through the UK on Saturday, with high winds claiming their first victim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was driving in Storm Darragh on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, when the accident happened.

Rare red "danger to life" warning covered areas of the south west of England and Wales early on Saturday, with train lines and other services warning of severe delays.

The Met Office have said that red warnings have only been announced 20 times in the UK since 2011 when first started recording them.

Elsewhere, images show widespread destruction, with Llandudno pier in North Wales facing the full brunt of Darragh as one of the huts along the pier was blown sideways.

Read more: Storm Darragh claims first victim as man in his 40s dies after tree falls onto van on dual carriageway

Met Office Issues Amber Weather Warnings As Storm Darragh Sweeps The UK
Met Office Issues Amber Weather Warnings As Storm Darragh Sweeps The UK. Picture: Getty

Trees fell with winds of up to 93mph battering North Wales. Hundreds of flights were cancelled with others diverted from Heathrow to Germany.

Overnight, the government's "risk to life" alert saw phones triggered across parts of the England and Wales, with the rare red alert coming into effect at 1am on Saturday.

The message was sent to an estimated 3 million devices in affected regions.

It's the largest ever use of the warning system, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to "stay indoors if you can".

Plymouth Central Park
Plymouth Central Park. Picture: social media

Darragh has left extensive destruction across parts of the UK, forcing events to be cancelled, leaving areas without power, causing flooding, and damaging properties.

The west of the UK has been hit hardest by Darragh, particularly Wales and South West England with footage of the wreckage shared across all platforms.

The Energy Networks Association said around 86,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales had lost power at 9am onwards.

Ilfracombe, UK, 07th Dec 2024. Large waves batter the North Devon coast at Ilfracombe, as Storm Darragh hits the UK. The storm has prompted a rare red warning from the Met office forecasting a ‘Danger to Life’
Ilfracombe, UK, 07th Dec 2024. Large waves batter the North Devon coast at Ilfracombe, as Storm Darragh hits the UK. The storm has prompted a rare red warning from the Met office forecasting a ‘Danger to Life’. Picture: Alamy

The National Grid said that at 8am more than 55,000 customers had lost power in the South West, South Wales and West Midlands.

Today, 102 UK flights have been cancelled with British Airways is one of the worst affected carriers.

The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, made an announcement addressing the storm saying "Work is ongoing to restore the power to homes and re-open parts of the transport network.

Sidmouth, Devon, 7th Dec 24 Storm Darragh brought down a tree in Sid Road, Sidmouth, knocking out power to many homes in the area and blocking the road for many hours. Photo Central/Alamy Live News
Sidmouth, Devon, 7th Dec 24 Storm Darragh brought down a tree in Sid Road, Sidmouth, knocking out power to many homes in the area and blocking the road for many hours. Photo Central/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy
Damaged boarding around a property in Clevedon, Somerset after a red wind warning was issued in the region for Storm Darragh. Millions have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power
Damaged boarding around a property in Clevedon, Somerset after a red wind warning was issued in the region for Storm Darragh. Millions have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power. Picture: Alamy

'and our thoughts are with people who have suffered damage to their property and possessions from the storm."

Storm Darragh has had "very significant effects in many parts of Wales, including on transport, energy infrastructure and property", the Welsh First Minister and her deputy said on Saturday.

Liverpool, UK. 7th Dec, 2024. Winds from Storm Darragh batter the Wirral coastline at New Brighton. Credit: ken biggs/Alamy Live News
Liverpool, UK. 7th Dec, 2024. Winds from Storm Darragh batter the Wirral coastline at New Brighton. Credit: ken biggs/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Small businesses near the Bristol Channel in Somerset said tiles had flown off their buildings and they had faced delivery issues during Storm Darragh.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats has said temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at Heathrow and Gatwick due to Storm Darragh.

A spokesman said: "Due to Storm Darragh today temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

"We are monitoring closely and our Met Office expert embedded within our operation is ensuring we have the latest available information.

"Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption.

"Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."

A Heathrow Airport spokeswoman said passengers should check with their airlines due to possible disruption.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An image of Syrian President Bashar Assad, riddled with bullets, is seen on the facade of the provincial government office in the aftermath of the opposition's takeover of Hama, Syria, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)

Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Firefighters at the scene of the blast

One dead after explosion devastates apartment block in Dutch city

An image of Syrian President Bashar Assad, riddled with bullets, is seen on the facade of the provincial government office in the aftermath of the opposition’s takeover of Hama

Insurgents have reached suburbs of Damascus, Syrian opposition says

Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution centre in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza as neighbours close borders with Syria

Calin Georgescu holds up his hand

Romanian prosecutors conduct raids linked to funding of Georgescu campaign

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon’s impeachment vote fails after ruling party boycott

Storm Darragh claims first victim as man in his 40s dies after tree falls onto van on dual carriageway

Storm Darragh claims first victim as man in his 40s dies after tree falls onto van on dual carriageway

Ilford East London suburban station & TFL signage take over Metro commuter train services to Liverpool Street ready for Crossrail Elizabeth line UK

Elizabeth Line worker, 61, dies after suffering serious head injuries in 'unprovoked' station attack

Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon fails after leader imposes martial law

Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon fails after leader imposes martial law

Protesters stage a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment

South Korean President’s impeachment less likely as top party boycotts vote

Dutch police hunt speeding car seen driving away from explosion that destroyed Dutch apartment building

One dead and four seriously injured after explosion destroys Dutch apartment building - as police hunt speeding car

Ambulance paramedics provide first aid to a man injured by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine confirms Danish delivery of F-16s as Zelensky seeks support in Paris

Jason and Roxanne Carrion, from New York, dress up as Rocky and Adrian

Philadelphia stages Rocky and Adrian lookalike contest

Backpack found in Central Park as FBI offers $50K reward in hunt assassin who gunned down Healthcare CEO

Backpack found in Central Park as FBI offers $50K reward in hunt assassin who gunned down Healthcare CEO

Exclusive
Loretta Okeke

‘I was trapped inside for months’: Shocking story of nurse tricked into modern slavery in the UK

A firefighter works at the sight of an explosion

Explosion causes injuries and damages apartments in The Hague

Latest News

See more Latest News

Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands

Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands

Donald Trump, hands spread, appears before a red curtain on stage

Trump to meet world leaders on visit to Paris for Notre Dame reopening

The facade of the famous cathedral

Notre Dame reopens its doors in rare symbol of global unity

People line up before the opening of the polling stations

Polls open in Ghana amid worst economic crisis in a generation

Storm Darragh batters Britain with 92mph winds as 'danger to life' warning in place and thousands left without power

Storm Darragh batters Britain with 93mph winds as 'danger to life' warning in place and thousands left without power
APTOPIX UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Police push to ID gunman involved in shooting of UnitedHealthcare boss

Dominican Republic Drugs

Dominican Republic seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean president says he will not seek to impose martial law again

Reeves has warned other areas would need to suffer to boost defence spending

Britain can't boost defence spending without making cuts in other areas, Rachel Reeves warns
Brian Thompson shooting suspect

Gunman who killed healthcare boss has fled New York, says police chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service

'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service
Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News