Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power - as gales claim first victim

Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power as gales claims first victim. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Thousands have been left without power as Storm Darragh swept through the UK on Saturday, with high winds claiming their first victim.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was driving in Storm Darragh on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, when the accident happened.

Rare red "danger to life" warning covered areas of the south west of England and Wales early on Saturday, with train lines and other services warning of severe delays.

The Met Office have said that red warnings have only been announced 20 times in the UK since 2011 when first started recording them.

Elsewhere, images show widespread destruction, with Llandudno pier in North Wales facing the full brunt of Darragh as one of the huts along the pier was blown sideways.

Met Office Issues Amber Weather Warnings As Storm Darragh Sweeps The UK. Picture: Getty

Trees fell with winds of up to 93mph battering North Wales. Hundreds of flights were cancelled with others diverted from Heathrow to Germany.

Overnight, the government's "risk to life" alert saw phones triggered across parts of the England and Wales, with the rare red alert coming into effect at 1am on Saturday.

The message was sent to an estimated 3 million devices in affected regions.

It's the largest ever use of the warning system, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to "stay indoors if you can".

Plymouth Central Park. Picture: social media

Darragh has left extensive destruction across parts of the UK, forcing events to be cancelled, leaving areas without power, causing flooding, and damaging properties.

The west of the UK has been hit hardest by Darragh, particularly Wales and South West England with footage of the wreckage shared across all platforms.

The Energy Networks Association said around 86,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales had lost power at 9am onwards.

Ilfracombe, UK, 07th Dec 2024. Large waves batter the North Devon coast at Ilfracombe, as Storm Darragh hits the UK. The storm has prompted a rare red warning from the Met office forecasting a ‘Danger to Life’. Picture: Alamy

The National Grid said that at 8am more than 55,000 customers had lost power in the South West, South Wales and West Midlands.

Today, 102 UK flights have been cancelled with British Airways is one of the worst affected carriers.

The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, made an announcement addressing the storm saying "Work is ongoing to restore the power to homes and re-open parts of the transport network.

Sidmouth, Devon, 7th Dec 24 Storm Darragh brought down a tree in Sid Road, Sidmouth, knocking out power to many homes in the area and blocking the road for many hours. Photo Central/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Damaged boarding around a property in Clevedon, Somerset after a red wind warning was issued in the region for Storm Darragh. Millions have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power. Picture: Alamy

'and our thoughts are with people who have suffered damage to their property and possessions from the storm."

Storm Darragh has had "very significant effects in many parts of Wales, including on transport, energy infrastructure and property", the Welsh First Minister and her deputy said on Saturday.

Liverpool, UK. 7th Dec, 2024. Winds from Storm Darragh batter the Wirral coastline at New Brighton. Credit: ken biggs/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Small businesses near the Bristol Channel in Somerset said tiles had flown off their buildings and they had faced delivery issues during Storm Darragh.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats has said temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at Heathrow and Gatwick due to Storm Darragh.

A spokesman said: "Due to Storm Darragh today temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

"We are monitoring closely and our Met Office expert embedded within our operation is ensuring we have the latest available information.

"Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption.

"Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."

A Heathrow Airport spokeswoman said passengers should check with their airlines due to possible disruption.