Full list of 284 postcodes where cold weather payments have been triggered as Brits face freezing temperatures
16 January 2024, 14:03 | Updated: 16 January 2024, 14:06
Thousands of Brits are due cold weather payments as the UK is plunged into freezing temperatures.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has revealed the hundreds of postcodes set to receive the £25 cold weather payments.
Under the payments, a household will receive £25 for each seven-day period of low temperatures between November 1 and March 31 each year.
Temperatures must be zero or below zero degrees over the seven-day period in order to trigger the payments.
Those who qualify do not need to do anything to apply as they will be paid into your bank account automatically.
Funds will typically arrive in bank accounts within 14 days and will show in your bank account as your National Insurance number, followed by ‘DWP CWP’ for those in England and Wales.
Those in Northern Ireland will see the payment as ‘SSA CWP’.
Paul Maynard, pensions minister, said: "Cold weather payments provide much needed support to households when colder weather kicks in, so that families reduce anxiety about bills.
"This is part of our wider plan to help those who need it the most, while our number one priority remains driving down inflation – and helping everyone’s money go further."
Below is the full list of areas that qualified for the cold weather payments from November 27 onwards last year.
Full list of postcodes
November 27
- Shap - CA10-12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23
November 28
- Albermarle - DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29
- Bainbridge - BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13
- Bingley - BB4, BB8-BB12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7, HD8, HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36
- Carlisle - CA1-CA8, DG16
- Fylingdales - YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62
- Redesdale - CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49
- Rochdale - BL0-BL9, M24, M26, OL1-OL12, OL15, OL16, SK15
- Rostherne - CW4, CW6-CW11, M1-M9, M11-M23, M25, M27-M35, M38, M40, M41, M43-M46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-SK12, SK14, SK16, WA1-WA16, WN1-WN8
- Shawbury - SY1-SY6, SY11-SY13, TF1-TF13
December 5
- Shap - CA10-CA12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23
Postcodes in the below list are the areas that have seen the payments triggered since the start of the year.
January 12
- Redesdale - CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49
- Shap - CA10-CA12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23
January 13
- Albemarle - DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20, NE21, NE23, NE25-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29
- Bainbridge - BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13
- Benson - HP5-HP23, HP27, OX9, OX10, OX33, OX39, OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-SL9
- Bingley - BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-BD22, HD3, HD7-HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36
- Charterhall - NE71, TD12, TD15
- Fylingdales - YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62
- Leek Thorncliffe - DE4, DE45, S32, S33, SK13, SK17, SK22, SK23, ST9, ST10, ST13
- Libanus - CF37-CF48, CF81-CF83, LD3, NP4, NP11-NP13, NP22-NP24, NP44, SA9
- Marham - CB6, CB7, IP24-IP28, PE12-PE14, PE30-PE38
Who is eligible for the payments?
Only those on certain benefits qualify for the cold weather payments.
This may include those who receive one of the following:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
Those on income support and income-based jobseeker’s allowance usually qualify if they also receive one of the following:
- A disability or pensioner premium
- A child who is disabled
- Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element
- A child under 5 living with you
People who receive Pension Credit are also usually entitled to cold weather payments.
Those who receive income-related employment and support allowance and are in a work-related activity group or support group.
If you are not in either group, you may still be eligible if you have any of the following:
- A severe or enhanced disability premium
- A pensioner premium
- A child who is disabled
- Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element
- A child under 5 living with you
Those on universal credit are also typically eligible for the payments.
Full details on the eligibility criteria are available on the government website.