Tropical storm: Brits to be battered by rain as Met office issues yellow alert ahead of heatwave

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are set to be battered by rain after the Met office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

It comes despite the UK facing highs of 27C in the next week, with warm air from North Africa set to bring above-average temperatures for May to most places across the country.

The storms, which are in place until the early hours of Monday across the south of England and Wales, could cause flooding and disruption overnight, the Met office warned.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur as well as delays to train and bus services.

However, the brief downpour will not be hanging around for long with a mini heatwave on the cards for the rest the week.

The weather agency said that parts of the South East could potentially reach top temperatures of 25C-27C.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said "at the moment Tuesday looks like being the warmest day of the week".

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorm Warning ⚡



Localised frequent #lightning and heavy rain in southern England and Wales 🌩️



Sunday 2000 - Monday 0500



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ " pic.twitter.com/qjJErr2jOA — Met Office (@metoffice) May 15, 2022

Throughout the week, some people will enjoy warm sunny spells but they will, in turn, spark several intervals of heavy showers.

They will move across the whole of the country, particularly in the North and West.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "The plume of warm air we have been expecting from the south will bring higher temperatures across the whole country over the next week.

"However, it looks like the effects from the Atlantic lows will prevent sustained high pressure building from the east.

"This means that while we might see some warm - and in places very warm - days, overall the next week will feel more like what we would expect of a warm spell in May, with some heavy showers around, rather than hot summery weather."

We'll see some #warm weather in the week ahead, but some rain at times too 🌧️☀️



Here's your forecast for the week ahead 👇 pic.twitter.com/KDKnz6Cl0o — Met Office (@metoffice) May 15, 2022

The dramatic change in weather will come as a shock to the system for most Brits after a warm Saturday.

Maximum temperatures were just shy of the warmest day of the year so far, with Northolt peaking at 23.5C.

Faversham took the record on May 6, reaching 23.6C.