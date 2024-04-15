'Tornado' rips through Staffordshire village damaging homes and overturning caravan

15 April 2024, 22:18

Strong winds overturned a caravan in Staffordshire
Strong winds overturned a caravan in Staffordshire. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A suspected tornado has ripped through a Staffordshire village, damaging several homes and overturning a caravan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gale-force winds tore through the village of Knutton, near Stoke-on-Trent, early on Monday morning, leaving a trail of destruction for residents.

St Giles Road was cordoned off as emergency services rushed to the scene to check the safety of homes with missing roof tiles and chimney pots.

Among the residents affected was David Hemming, who was at work when the strong winds hit his home and knocked his caravan onto its side on his driveway.

"It was just one big gust of wind," he said. "I was at work, I was just leaving and I looked at the camera on the house before I left, and my caravan was on its side and had smashed into my van.

"I haven't got a clue what happens now. The fire brigade said they might be able to help me, but they've got more important things to be worrying about at the minute.

"I'm hoping they will be able to come and right it for me, then I'll have to empty it out and get it scrapped."

Read more: ‘Mini-tornado’ hits UK city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for high winds up to 55mph

Read more: Two-week period when Brits to bask in warm, dry weather revealed, after cold period ahead

Emergency service workers inspect the roof a property in Knutton, North Staffordshire.
Emergency service workers inspect the roof a property in Knutton, North Staffordshire. Picture: Alamy

Mr Hemming continued: "There is glass everywhere, everything is covered in it.

"There are two sheds gone at the back. It has destroyed all the fence panels. It was just 20 seconds and then that was it, it had gone.

"It must have been a tornado from all the damage it has done. It's just gone straight through the street."

Debris and an overturned caravan on St Gile's Road in Knutton, North Staffordshire.
Debris and an overturned caravan on St Gile's Road in Knutton, North Staffordshire. Picture: Alamy

His neighbour, Michael Wearing, said one shed ended up in his back garden and had spent the day trying to clear the debris.

Mr Wearing had just returned from walking his dog and said it was fortunate he arrived back when he did, otherwise he could have been injured by flying tiles.

"It was definitely a tornado, without a shadow of a doubt. You heard it winding up, it sounded like a Hoover starting up," he said.

"I was drying the dog and he normally sits on a towel but he shot in through the back door with his tail between his legs.

"Literally 10 seconds later, I shut the door and stuff just started flying."

Emergency services on St Gile's Road in Knutton, North Staffordshire, where high winds caused damage in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services on St Gile's Road in Knutton, North Staffordshire, where high winds caused damage in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Alamy

Deborah Wainwright said she thought someone was trying to get into her home when her front door started banging.

She said: "Then all the tiles started flying around and hitting everything. My carer's car has probably been written off because of the damage as roof tiles have been hitting it.

"He's had to claim off the insurance.

"It terrified me, nothing like this has ever happened before - we have had storms before but nothing like this. it just started raining as normal and then it just came, it was petrifying.

"I can't even let my dogs out in the back garden because the fence panels have come down and the concrete posts are all bent.

"There are tiles stuck in the lawn in the back garden and there is glass everywhere."

The Met Office has said it was unable to confirm whether the strong gusts could be considered a tornado.

Stephen Dixon, Met Office spokesman, said: "Tornadoes do happen in the UK and they're generally short-lived in nature, but around 30 a year are reported on average.

"Today there have been some reports of some particularly impactful winds.

"The fronts that were moving southwards this morning had some potential for some short-lived tornadoes within them, but we would need to assess the impact."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

MPs overturned changes made to the Rwanda Bill

MPs reject Rwanda Bill amendments as showdown with House of Lords continues

Trump Hush Money

First day of Trump hush-money trial ends without any jurors being picked

Mideast Tensions Key Events

Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike

Baldwin Set Shooting

Rust armourer jailed after fatal film set shooting of cinematographer

The coffin bearing the body of abandoned baby Callum

Woman, 54, charged with murder of baby found in woodland in 1998

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

Supreme Court showdown: Trump labels hush-money trial 'an assault on America' during first day of proceedings

Pakistan flooding

Lightning and rains kills dozens people in Pakistan

Trump Hush Money

Potential jurors called into courtroom for start of Trump’s hush money trial

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Weapons supervisor jailed after cinematographer shot dead on set of Alec Baldwin's Rust film

Tzipi Hotovely warned that the UK could be the next target of Iran without deterrence

‘We want deterrence, not revenge’: Israel’s ambassador to the UK warns Iran ‘won’t hesitate to attack London'

A moment's silence has been held 35 years on from the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool falls silent to mark 35th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster as 97 balloons released in memory of victims

Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran security minister says as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'

Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran says security minister

Maryland-Bridge-Collapse

Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse ‘had apparent electrical issues’

Trump-Hush Money

Prosecutors seek Trump fine over social media posts they say violate gag order

France Sudan Conference

World donors pledge more than two billion euros in aid for war-stricken Sudan

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Climate NOAA Coral Bleaching

Scientists say coral reefs around the world are experiencing mass bleaching

Donald Trump

Trump arrives at court for start of jury selection in historic hush money trial

The attacker is 15, police say

Teenager arrested after Sydney church stabbing, as police officer's jaw broken in 'riots'

Angry crowds gather outside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney following a stabbing

'Riot' breaks out after second Sydney stabbing with church goers holding attacker 'captive'
Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's actions

Rishi Sunak says Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle East into new crisis' with Israel attack as he urges 'restraint'
Supreme Court Thomas

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session with no explanation

Una Crown pictured with her husband Jack

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Una Crown, who was found dead at home 11 years ago
London's public transport network is vast and comprehensive, but not without its faults...

London's most ‘bizarre and infuriating’ transport quirks including a five-metre cycle lane and ‘labyrinth’ Tube station
Derek Underwood has died aged 78

England and Kent cricket legend Derek Underwood dies aged 78, as county lauds 'one of its greatest ever players'
The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as criminal trial begins

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit