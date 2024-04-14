Two-week period when Brits to bask in warm, dry weather revealed, after cold period ahead

The UK is set to experience some warm, dry weather. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to enjoy a period of warm, dry weather in late April and early May.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Many people in the UK had their first hot day on Saturday, when temperatures edged past 20C in some parts of the country.

The highest UK temperature of the year so far was the 21.8C recorded in Writtle in Essex on Saturday.

And more comfortable weather is likely to be ahead at the end of April, and in the first half of May, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters said in their long-term forecast for April 29-May 13: "Towards the end of April, high pressure will probably be close to the UK with a good deal of dry weather for many areas.

"Moving into May, these settled conditions will probably move northwards, with the driest weather across the northwest of the UK.

Read more: UK to enjoy balmy 20C weather as swathes of country hit by ‘mini-heatwave’

Read more: Exact date Brits to shiver in wintry blast and strong winds after 'mini-heatwave' for many this weekend

London 13 April 2024 .People enjoying the spring sunshine on Wimbledon Common. Picture: Alamy

"If any more unsettled conditions develop these are more likely to affect south with a risk of some heavy rain or showers.

"Temperatures will probably be close to average overall, with warm days but some colder nights."

But it comes after a period of time when the weather is expected to be slightly less favourable for some, especially in the south of England.

London, UK. 13th April 2024. UK Weather: Dramatic sunset near London Eye ferris wheel ending a warm Saturday which the Met Office confirms as hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

For the period beginning with April 19, the Met Office said: "A build of high pressure will likely occur, meaning more in the way of dry weather across the UK as a whole.

"Cloud cover is rather uncertain, as some cloudy and clear regions are expected, with the chance of frost and fog where the clearer conditions are to be found overnight.

UK Weather, London, 14 April 2024: As the capital enjoys a warm weekend before stormy weather returns on Monday, a fox is seen in a garden in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

"A few light showers or some will still be possible at times, if these develop they will be slightly more likely to affect northern and eastern areas.

"Temperatures will overall be close to average, probably quite a muted daily cycle in cloudier areas.

"However, in clearer areas, some chilly nights are likely alongside days that will feel fairly mild in any sunshine."