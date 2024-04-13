UK to enjoy balmy 20C weather as swathes of country hit by ‘mini-heatwave’

13 April 2024, 10:30

It will be the UK's third day of warmer weather.
It will be the UK's third day of warmer weather. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Weather maps show the UK is set for a ‘mini heatwave’ today as forecasts show parts of the country will experience highs of 20C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after Friday was reported as the warmest day of the year so far, according to the Met Office.

Winds moving in from the southwest have sent a plume of Atlantic warmth across the country, resulting in higher temperatures the last two days.

The East and Southeast of England are predicted to see the best of the weather today.

Maps from Ventusky show Suffolk could hit a peak temperature of 21C around 3pm on Saturday, with surrounding areas in Essex and Norfolk to see highs of 20C.

The majority of Greater London will also experience the 20C weather.

Forecasts for the day make it the third consecutive day the country has experienced warmer temperatures, in what has been described as the UK’s first ‘mini heatwave’ of the year.

Further north, temperatures will be slightly lower, with highs of 14C forecast in parts of Yorkshire.

Terry Scholey, a meteorologist with Netweather, said: “While temperatures remain significantly above normal in the East and South, cooler weather will slowly work its way in from the Northwest of England... England and Wales continue mainly dry into the evening and after dark, with just a few showers for a time, mainly in the north and east.”

Read more: Exact date temperatures to soar in the UK as warmest weather of the year to see parts of country hotter than Portugal

Temperatures climbed in the UK this week.
Temperatures climbed in the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office outlook

The Met Office says that despite the notable rise in temperatures this week, the warmer weather doesn’t meet the threshold for a technical heatwave.

However, despite the arrival of better weather in the country, the warmth isn’t set to stick around for long.

‘Dry and breezy’ weather has been forecast for Sunday, with some showers becoming more frequent’ across the north. Isolated instances of thunder and hail have also been forecast.

The forecaster’s long range forecast between 17 April and 26 April says: “Winds from the north or northwest are expected to affect the UK at the start of this period. Some showers or longer spells of rain are likely at times, these heaviest across the north and northwest.

“Conversely, many parts of the south and southeast are likely to remain mainly dry. Temperatures are expected to mostly be below normal. Through the latter part of this period a build of pressure will probably occur, meaning more in the way of dry weather across the UK as a whole.

“Some rain is still possible at times, if this develops it is more likely to affect the northwest. Temperatures will probably return to closer to normal, perhaps slightly above in places.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Violence

Search for gunmen who abducted bus passengers and killed 11 in Pakistan

Hormuz incident

Iran blamed after armed men attack ship near Strait of Hormuz

Turkey Cable Car

More than 40 still stranded a day after fatal cable car accident in Turkey

At least five people have died following an attack at the shopping centre.

Five dead and multiple people including baby stabbed during knifeman’s rampage at Sydney shopping centre

Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Former Ambassador Arrested

Former US ambassador jailed for serving as secret agent for Cuba

Obit Eleanor Coppola

Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies aged 87

H from Steps 8ft statue in Welsh hometown revealed as hoax by comedian Joe Lycett

H from Steps 8ft statue in Welsh hometown revealed as hoax by comedian Joe Lycett

Election 2024 Biden

Judge rejects bid to throw out Hunter Biden’s gun case

A view of a cable car cabin as one person died and seven people, including two children, were injured

One dead and seven injured as cable car bursts open in Turkey, sending passengers plummeting to ground

The US has implemented 'force posture changes', deploying extra military assets near Israel, as it prepares for 'real and credible' threats from Iran

US changes 'force posture' over 'real and credible' threat of Iran attacking Israel ‘within 24 to 48 hours’

Election 2024 Trump

Trump loses latest bid to delay hush money criminal trial

Obit Roberto Cavalli

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

Turkey Cable Car Accident

One killed and scores stranded after cable car accident in Turkey

Russia Floods

Mass evacuation ordered in Russian city as river levels rise

Sir Salman Rushdie revealed the horror moment he saw his attacker come towards him

Salman Rushdie reveals moment he saw 'assassin' rushing towards him before author was stabbed over dozen times

Latest News

See more Latest News

Building-Crash-Texas

Driver rams stolen truck into Texas building after licence bid rejected

Pacific-Castaways Rescued

Three men rescued from Pacific island after creating ‘help’ sign on beach

Fighting erupts at Aintree Festival ahead of Grand National as bloodied racegoers throw punches in huge brawl

Fighting erupts at Aintree Festival ahead of Grand National as bloodied racegoers throw punches in huge brawl
Germany Palestinians

British-Palestinian surgeon ‘denied entry to Germany for conference’

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian firefighters rescue five puppies from under destroyed building

Angela Rayner says she'll quit if she is found to have broken the rules

Angela Rayner will 'do the right thing' and quit if police find she broke law over council house row
Tyrell Lacroix, 23, Jashy Perch, 20, Jordan Walters, 24 and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20, were all involved in the shooting in January last year.

Four men jailed over funeral drive-by shooting outside Euston church that left four women and two girls injured
Graham Stuart has announced he is stepping down.

Energy minister Graham Stuart quits role as Tory exodus continues ahead of general election
Victor Farrant could be released from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a terminal cancer diagnosis

Family of mum who was drowned by rapist says news of his potential release came as ‘complete bolt out of the blue’
Germany Veteran Gorilla

Berlin Zoo celebrates gorilla’s 67th birthday with fruity treat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement
Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo
Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit