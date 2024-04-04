Exact date temperatures to soar in the UK as warmest weather of the year to see parts of country hotter than Portugal

Higher temperatures and sunny spells have been forecast in parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Temperatures are set to soar in the UK as parts of the country are forecast to experience warmer weather than Lisbon as Spring finally arrives.

Temperatures are forecast to enter the low twenties in southeast England on Saturday after months of cold weather and bouts of snow.

Other areas in the UK can expect to see temperatures generally sit in the high teens.

Met Office forecasts show London is set to see 20C on Saturday, while the likes of Kent and Surrey will see highs of 19C and 18C respectively.

A storm system and winds from the southwest are set to bring above-average temperatures to parts of the UK, with the potential to exceed temperatures forecast in the south of France and Lisbon.

Comparatively, Nice and Lisbon are both forecast to slightly lower peaks of 18C on Saturday.

The highest temperature of the year so far was recorded in northwest Scotland with a peak of 19.9C in January.

While the forecast may spark excitement among those eagerly awaiting the arrival of spring-time weather, the Met Office has warned that unseasonable wins may “take the edge off” the warmer weather.

The Met Office's Craig Snell said: "The temperatures will be tempered somewhat by the strength of winds with the possibility of gales in some western parts of the UK."

Warmer weather is forecast to arrive in the UK. Picture: Alamy

It comes after England experienced a record amount of rainfall in the 18-month up until March, the Met Office said.

Some 1,695.9mm of rain fell from October 2022 to March 2024, according to Met Office provisional statistics.

It marks the highest level of rainfall in England since comparable data began in 1836 - beating the previous record which covered between September 2022 to February 2024.

Following the weekend, the Met Office has forecast a spell of unsettled weather to continue until mid-April.

The long-range forecast reads: “All areas can expect to see showers or longer spells of rain at times, with western hills likely to see the largest rainfall totals. Likewise, further windy spells are expected at times.

“Whilst unsettled conditions are most likely to prevail, there does appear to be at least a chance of some regions having drier interludes, with high pressure perhaps making inroads from the southeast at times. Such occurrences will probably be short-lived however, with the greatest chance of these in the south during the middle of this period. Above average temperatures are most likely, albeit often tempered by cloud, rain and occasional strong winds.”