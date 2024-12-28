UK to increase efforts to help Ukrainian soldiers manage stress of combat

28 December 2024, 00:05 | Updated: 28 December 2024, 00:09

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR
The five-week course includes teaching battle shock management techniques. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The UK is to increase efforts to help train Ukrainian soldiers to manage the stresses of combat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ministry of Defence said it expects the Combat Stress Signposting Course (CSSC), delivered by British Army specialists, to be undertaken by 180 Ukrainian commanders in 2025 compared with 100 in 2024.

The combat mental resilience practitioners, officially known as control stress operators, will have responsibility to help their soldiers on the front lines as they continue to defend Ukraine from Russia's renewed invasion.

The five-week course includes teaching battle shock management techniques, such as a six-step way to help a person in acute stress return to a functioning state in less than a minute.

It also includes trauma risk management and helping soldiers find clinical support following the fight.

Read more: Nigel Farage threatens legal action against Tory leader Kemi Badenoch amid membership 'fakery' row

Read more: Keir Starmer pays tribute to 'wonderful' brother who died on Boxing Day after cancer battle

Defence minister Luke Pollard said: "The Ukrainian people are fighting with huge courage to defend their country and it is our duty to put them in the strongest possible position.

"With hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers receiving mental health first aid training before returning to the frontlines, resilience can be spread throughout the ranks of those fighting Russia's illegal invasion.

"The UK will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine throughout 2025 as we have done this year."

UK-led Operation Interflex has helped train 51,000 Ukrainians in frontline combat skills since it was established in the summer of 2022 following Russia's renewed invasion.

The UK also provides £3 billion-a-year support for Ukraine and MPs recently offered their support to legislation designed to provide loans and other financial assistance.

Defence Secretary John Healey, during a visit to Kyiv last week, said the UK will "step up" on international leadership on Ukraine in 2025.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also stressed the need for allies to "stand together with Ukraine" during a phone call with US president-elect Donald Trump this month.

Western allies are braced for a possible change of US stance to the conflict, with Mr Trump saying he could end the war "in a day".

Russia has launched attacks against Ukraine's power facilities in recent days.

Forces from the two countries are also still involved in a battle around the Russian border region of Kursk, where Moscow has sent thousands of North Korean troops to help reclaim territory taken by Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TikTok app icon on display of mobile phone

Trump asks US Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban

The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190

Azerbaijani minister suggests plane that crashed was hit by weapon

Israel Palestinians Gaza

Israeli troops burn Gaza hospital after forcibly removing staff and patients

Yemen Israel

Houthi rebels fire missile at Israel hours after airstrikes on Yemen airport

Warren Upton and his daughter Barbara Upton

Oldest survivor of attack on Pearl Harbour dies aged 105

Teohna Grant, 24, and Joanne Pearson, 38, died in the suspected stabbing

Man, 49, charged after double murder on Christmas Day - as victims named and pictured

Tributes near a police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Man held on suspicion of murder after two women and dog die in Christmas Day stabbing

Journalist Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist detained by police while reporting in Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky close-up

US expected to send £1 billion in weapons to Ukraine before Trump takes office

Bidzina Ivanishvili, centre, leader of the Georgian Dream party, surrounded by people and cameras

US sanctions founder of Georgia’s ruling political party

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after dad hit by car outside pub on Christmas Day

The Juscelino Kubitschek Bridge in Brazil after part of it collapsed

Brazil bridge collapse death toll rises to nine, with eight people still missing

Northamptonshire police are searching for a boy aged 11 or 12.

Police launch urgent hunt for 11-year-old boy who ‘sexually assaulted’ woman in broad daylight

Fire crews at the Morrison Hotel fire

Morrison Hotel in Los Angeles made famous by The Doors goes up in flames

Sebastian Zapeta

Man indicted in burning death of woman on New York City subway train

x

'Devastated' family pay tribute to father-of-six who died on Christmas Day - as police launch murder probe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fani Willis close-up

Court rules DA Fani Willis can be subpoenaed over Trump election case

s

Chauffeur stalked Qatari princess he believed he was in relationship with

Tributes outside the Zhuhai People’s Fitness Plaza after the crash (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd

Ousmane Sonko

Senegal to close all foreign military bases as it cuts ties with France

Passengers arrive at the departures lounge to significant delays to flights caused by thick fog

Airport passengers across UK face delays and disruption due to foggy weather

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte close-up

Nato steps up Baltic Sea patrols amid probe into damaged undersea power cable

Migrants stand in line to board a bus after being deported from the US back to Mexico

Mexico tests app allowing migrants to send alert if detention in US imminent

Azerbaijan Airlines has blamed 'external interference'

Azerbaijan Airlines blames 'external interference' for plane crash that killed 38 people

A row has erupted over Reform UK's claims about membership

Nigel Farage threatens legal action against Tory leader Kemi Badenoch amid membership 'fakery' row
Dick's Lane in Ormskirk.

Man arrested over hit-and-run collision which killed cyclist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News