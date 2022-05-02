'Ukraine's finest hour': Boris hails resistance against brutal Russian invasion

Boris has hailed Ukrainians in his speech to politicians. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is set to hail the resistance of Ukrainians in the face of Russia's invasion as their "finest hour".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking in an address to the country's parliament, the Prime Minister will echo the words of Winston Churchill to the British people during World War II - as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did when he spoke to British MPs in March.

He will also set out details of a new £300 million package of military support for the government in Kyiv.

The renewed support will include electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices, as Russia's offensive in the Donbas region continues.

It follows the PM's visit to Kyiv last month, in a bid to show support and solidarity with Mr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Shelling resumes in Mariupol after 100 women and children evacuated from steel plant

Read more: Russian TV threatens underwater Poseidon nuke could 'drown Britain in radioactive tsunami'

Mr Johnson will say: "When my country faced the threat of invasion during the Second World War, our Parliament, like yours, continued to meet throughout the conflict, and the British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour.

"This is Ukraine's finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.

"Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free."

Boris Johnson will give an address to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

It comes after ministers also updated Parliament last week on plans to send long-range Brimstone missiles and Stormer air defence vehicles.

Heavy lift aerial drones are also being supplied to provide logistical support to Ukrainian forces.

Downing Street said it is sending more than a dozen new specialised Toyota Land Cruisers too, in order to protect civilian officials in eastern Ukraine and evacuate civilians from frontline areas, following a request from the Ukrainian Government.

Meanwhile, Russian state media have warned the UK could be wiped off the map if Vladimir Putin were to launch a nuclear attack using an "underwater robot drone".

Dmitry Kiselyov - dubbed Putin's propagandist-in-chief - threatened on Russian TV that the Kremlin will attack Britain with a hypersonic missile, known as Satan II, and an "underwater robot drone", known as Poseidon.

He said: "What will happen after Boris Johnson's words about a retaliatory strike on Russia?

"Why do they threaten vast Russia with nuclear weapons while they are only a small island?

"The island is so small that one Sarmat missile is enough to drown it once and for all. Russian missile Sarmat [aka Satan-2], the world most powerful… is capable of… destroying an area the size of Texas or England.

Around 100 women and children have been evacuated from Mariupol. Picture: Getty

Kiselyov went on to say: "A single launch, Boris, and there is no England anymore. Once and for all. Why do they play games?"

He also claimed the Poseidon "underwater drone" would trigger a 1,600ft radioactive tidal wave and "plunge Britain to the depths of the ocean".

It came as evacuations from the besieged city of Mariupol were delayed until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Around 100 women and children rescued from the city did not reach the agreed pickup point by Monday, as originally planned, officials in Ukraine said.

They were expected to arrive in the city of Zaporizhzhia, 140 miles northwest of Mariupol.

As many as 100,000 people are believed to be in blockaded Mariupol still, including up to 1,000 civilians who were hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant - the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.