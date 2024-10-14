Ukrainian men dragged out of nightclubs and restaurants by army recruiters during 'press-gang' raids

Ukraine’s military recruiters are rounding up civilians to send them to the front lines. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Video footage has emerged purportedly showing Ukraine’s military recruiters rounding up civilians to send them to the front lines.

Social media clips show men being dragged away and bundled into vans while being punched.

Another video which emerged online showing two men being dragged off by officers as they exited the Palace of Sports venue in Kyiv on Friday.

A man can be heard shouting ‘Get away from me!’ As he was dragged towards a recruitment desk.

Several women filmed the policemen on their smartphones, shouting: “Shame! Shame on you!”

According to witnesses, anyone who could not produce a document exempting them from signing up were dragged away.

Footage purports to show moment Ukrainian man is forcibly conscripted

According to reports, ‘press gang’ raids were carried out at restaurants, clubs, bars and a concert hall.

Ukraine's martial laws state all men between the ages of 25 and 60 are eligible for the army. Men aged between 18 and 60 are also banned from leaving the country.

Ukraine has reduced mobilisation age from 27 to 25. Punishments for anyone who did not arrive for their summons have also been toughened up.

Western intelligence estimates Russia has lost more than 650,000 soldiers in the conflict. Ukraine’s death toll is understood to be around a third or a quarter of that.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said: “Mobilisation has begun to be perceived as a one-way ticket, where the only way to end service is to die or become disabled.”