UK's worst train stations for cancellations revealed - where does your local rank?

UK Train stations. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

The worst UK train stations for cancellations have been revealed, with 3 of the worst culprits located in just one city.

Collated by On Time Trains who crunched the National Rail figures, the stats revealed Manchester Victoria as the worst station for train cancellations.

The northern transport hub saw around one in 10 of 10,506 scheduled stops cancelled this year had a cancellation rate of 9.5 per cent.

The second station for the most cancelled trains is Manchester Oxford Road with 8.1 per cent, and Manchester Piccadilly coming in fifth with 6.7 per cent of trains cancelled.

The region with the highest cancellations is the north-west of England with a cancellation rate of 6.5 per cent and 611,047 cancellations in total.

The operator of trains at Manchester Victoria and Manchester Oxford Road stations, Northern has vowed to tackle train crew availability and reliability.

Full list of stations with the worst cancellation rates below

Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 18th December, 2024. Christmas train station saw tree and passengers involved in getaway for the holiday in centrel srarion. Credit Gerard Ferry /Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Network Rail said it was responsible for helping to "keep passengers safely on the move".

A Department for Transport spokesperson has said "Passengers are being let down by poor services, which is why we are committed to delivering the biggest overhaul of the railways in a generation."

South Western Railway’s services has announced that it will be the first to transfer into public ownership next year, followed by c2c and Greater Anglia but train fares are not expected to be lowered.

This transfer is part of Labour’s plans to encourage contracts with existing rail operators into public ownership which will ensure taxpayers do not have to pay compensation to train firms.

The Government claims that the transition will improve reliability and boost economic growth by encouraging more people to use trains despite rail fares rising by 4.6% from March.

Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 20th December, 2024. Christmas train station saw frantic Friday passengers involved in getaway for the holiday in queen street station . Credit Gerard Ferry /Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Full list of busiest stations with most cancellations:

1. Manchester Victoria

2. Manchester Oxford Road

3. Shepherds Bush

4. St Albans

5. Manchester Piccadilly

6. Dalston Kingsland

7. Hackney Central

8. City Thameslink

9. Bristol Temple Meads

10. London Blackfriars