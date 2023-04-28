Uni student 'detained indefinitely' after killing and dismembering a great-grandmother, court hears

June Fox-Brown (inset) was slain by the student and then decapitated at her home. Picture: Alamy/South Wales Police

By Chay Quinn

A university student in south Wales has been detained indefinitely after killing and decapitating a great-grandmother in her home.

Luke Deely, 26, bludgeoned June Fox-Roberts, 65, to death in her home in Llantwit Fadre in her home before dragging her unconscious body to her dining room and removing her head.

The paranoid schizophrenic art student then chopped up June's body before leaving her daughter to discover the murder scene - which was described as the stuff of "nightmares" in court.

Deeley, an illustration student, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility and has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

He was studying illustration at the University of South Wales at the time of the attack - but had left his student accomodation ten days prior to the gruesome act on 21 November 2021.

Prosecutor John Hipkin KC told Newport Crown: "She was assaulted whilst upright in the hallway and further assaulted whilst on the floor.

“From the hallway of the premises the defendant dragged June Fox-Roberts into the dining room area of the property and placed her in a tarpaulin.

"He proceeded to decapitate and dismember her and placed her limbs into separated bags using an axe recovered at the scene to achieve this.

"He had also brought a chainsaw into the property from an outside shed. The forensic findings are that it was not used in the dismemberment process."

CCTV footage played to the court showed Deeley maniacally talking and singing to himself while carrying out the horrific ordeal.

Deeley was arrested two days after the slaying and told authorities that a higher power had instructed him to carry out the killing.

June's family told reporters that she was a hospitable and kind woman before her killing. Picture: South Wales Police

Speaking after the sentencing, June's family said: "On Sunday November 21st, 2021, our world imploded. June Fox-Roberts was taken from us in a horrific way by a complete stranger.

“June was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with her extended family.

"June was so excited to meet her great granddaughter, born earlier that month but sadly Luke snatched that chance from her.

“June had a huge heart and would welcome anyone with open arms into her home – she was well known for not letting you leave her home or garden without a cuppa or glass of wine and a good natter first.

"And she was generous, if anyone had a problem, she would do anything in her power to help – which makes it so much harder to accept Luke could be so cruel to her for no reason.