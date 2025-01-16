Urgent search underway for missing family of five as parents vanished with baby and two young kids

By Josef Al Shemary

Concern is ‘growing’ for a family of five with young children who went missing in Edinburgh as police launch an urgent appeal for information.

A couple, their two daughters and 11-month-old baby have not been heard from since going missing in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information that could lead to the whereabouts of the family as they continue their search.

Officers are worried about Bahara Denisa Baci, a 13-year-old girl, Shakira Baci, a seven-year-old girl, and Umut-yronn Saban, an 11-month-old boy.

According to police information, they were last seen at about 12.30pm in the Captain's Road area of the capital.

Police said all three were understood to be with their mother, Narcisca Baci, 28, and their father Serbanica-Ibram Saban, 32, who are also missing.

Superintendent Murray Tait said: "Our concern for the family is growing and we would urge anyone who has information on their whereabouts to contact police urgently.

"We believe the children and their parents are together but we want to ensure they are safe and well.

"If anyone sees any of the family or knows their whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting incident number 1380 of January 16, 2025."