USA gymnast Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal as she's bumped from podium

11 August 2024, 11:11 | Updated: 11 August 2024, 11:23

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Team USA's star gymnast Jordan Chiles has been asked to return her Olympic bronze medal won during the Paris 2024 floor finals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The painful ruling came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an inquiry that boosted the US gymnast from fifth place to third.

It means that Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu will now receive the Olympic bronze with a score of 13.700, topping Chiles' original score of 13.666.

The IOC said in a statement: “We are in touch with the [National Olympic Committee] of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with [U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee] regarding the return of the bronze medal”.

It was ruled on Saturday that the appeal by US coach Cecile Landi to have 0.1 added to the athlete’s score came outside the allocated one-minute window.

Paris Olympics: Artistic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics: Artistic Gymnastics. Picture: Getty

The rules, put in place by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), mean that the appeal came four seconds too late.

Charles, the last athlete to perform on the floor, will now have her initial finishing place of fifth restored.

Since winning her third Olympic medal — the athlete's first individual medal of the Olympics — on Monday, Chiles kicked off a tour around the US.

Visiting the NASDAQ stock exchange and the Today Show as part of her United States press tour, the athlete also showed off her medals at UCLA.

But now, the athlete will be forced to return the medal to the IOC, leaving her with the team gold following the all-round gymnastics events.

Read More: 'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal

Read More: 'Having a baby shouldn't stop you achieving your goals': Bianca Williams reveals 'tough four years' before Olympic silver

It comes as Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif, filed a legal complaint in Paris over online harassment hours after controversially winning Olympic gold.

The boxer found herself at the centre of a gender row after her first round opponent, Italian Angela Carini, abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds, saying she feared for her life over the Algerian's strength.

Paris, Frankreich. 05th Aug, 2024. FRA, Paris, Olympic Games Paris 2024, (05.08.2024, artistic gymnastics women's floor final, Bercy Arena) Jordan Chiles (USA)
Paris, Frankreich. 05th Aug, 2024. FRA, Paris, Olympic Games Paris 2024, (05.08.2024, artistic gymnastics women's floor final, Bercy Arena) Jordan Chiles (USA). Picture: Alamy

The Paris games also marked the return of North Korea, who are competing in the Summer Olympics for the first time in eight years.

The communist state was deemed to have withdrawn unlawfully from the Tokyo 2020 Games citing pandemic concerns, a move which saw them suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A burned car in front of an apartment building in Kursk, Russia, damaged in shelling by Ukraine

Ukraine president indirectly confirms daring military incursion on Russian soil

Abbas Araghchi (right), who has been proposed as Iran's new foreign minister, speaks at a press briefing in Tehran

Iran’s president proposes ex-nuclear negotiator as foreign minister

Exclusive
Photo ; Dr Zubir Ahmed, Glasgow South West Credit: Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News

'Without you we cannot function': Scottish surgeon turned MP says immigrants essential to NHS survival

FRANCE-BRITAIN-EU-MIGRANTS

'She just wanted to feel safe' says mother of young migrant crushed to death attempting to cross Channel

Seven people rushed to hospital and homes cordoned off after fish tank leaks 'chemical toxin' from coral

Seven people rushed to hospital and homes cordoned off after fish tank leaks deadly 'chemical toxin'

A resident looks at her smartphone outside an apartment building in Kursk, Russia, damaged by shelling

Four-year-old boy and father killed in Russian attacks in Kyiv region

The yard of a school hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Saturday

Israel widens evacuation order after deadly strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights China's Yang Liu in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Algerian gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif files legal complaint over online hate after winning Olympic gold

Impact of far-right riots to be felt for 'months and years to come', says justice secretary

Impact of far-right riots to be felt for 'months and years to come' says justice secretary, as arrested appear in court

Brazil Plane Crash

Families of Brazilian plane crash victims gather in Sao Paulo

Election 2024 Harris

Harris echoes Trump vow to work to end taxes on tips for service employees

Banksy's latest artwork of a stretching cat

Crowds boo as sixth Banksy artwork on London billboard removed

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump’s campaign says emails were hacked

Ramsgate

Council branded 'draconian' over rules allowing enforcement officers to fine beach-goers £100 for swearing

Russian army tanks take a position at an area of Kursk region of Russia

Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion as fighting persists

Protestors march on Whitehall in support of refugees

'Refugees are welcome here': Thousands of anti-racism protesters march on Whitehall following violent unrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philippines China Disputed Shoal

Philippine military says Chinese air force jets endangered patrol plane

Graziano di Prima and Zara McDermott

'I'm not a monster': Ex-Strictly star Graziano di Prima breaks his silence after 'abuse' claims
Choisya ridden by jockey Jack Mitchell (centre, in yellow) in winning action at Goodwood

Choisya takes Dick Hern prize at Haydock

Team GB medics save life of Uzbekistan boxing coach after suffering cardiac arrest while celebrating team's gold medal

Team GB medics save life of Uzbekistan boxing coach after suffering cardiac arrest while celebrating team's gold medal
Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game

Travis Scott released from custody after altercation with security guard in Paris

Army personnel guard court premises

Bangladesh’s chief justice resigns as Yunus-led interim government starts work

'Having a baby shouldn't stop you achieving your goals': Bianca Williams reveals 'tough four years' before Olympic silver

'Having a baby shouldn't stop you achieving your goals': Bianca Williams reveals 'tough four years' before Olympic silver
Police forensic officers at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured.

Hackney 'hitman' charged with four counts of attempted murder over shooting that left girl, 9, fighting for life
Lucy Connolly

Wife of Tory councillor refused bail following arrest on racial hatred charges

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

At least 80 killed after Israeli air strike hits Gaza school

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit