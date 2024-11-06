Voting extended in parts of Georgia after Russia-linked hoax bomb threats target polling stations

6 November 2024, 00:05 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 00:14

c
Ten polling stations in Georgia have extended their hours due to disruption from 'non-credible bomb threats'. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Voting in the swing state of Georgia has been extended by up to an hour after earlier hoax bomb threats targeting polling places.

Polls have closed in some US states as America decides who will become its next president.

Ten polling stations in Georgia have extended their hours due to disruption from 'non-credible bomb threats'.

It means North Carolina might become the first battleground state to close.

The race is thought to be extremely tight, according to polls, and will be decided by a handful of swing states.

Last-minute voters at Canton City Hall as Georgia's Election Day comes to an a close
Last-minute voters at Canton City Hall as Georgia's Election Day comes to an a close. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the FBI said: "None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," the FBI said in a statement, adding that election integrity was among the bureau's highest priorities.

Their full statement read: "The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states including Georgia, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far. Election integrity is among the FBl's highest priorities.

"We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote."

Polls opened in the US on Tuesday and Americans across the country are casting their ballots in the 2024 presidential election.

In a deeply divided nation, the election between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is one of the closest presidential races in history.

There are seven battleground states that will decide the outcome, barring a major surprise.

But major questions persist about the timing of the results, the makeup of the electorate, the influx of misinformation - even the possibility of political violence.

At the same time, both sides are prepared for a protracted legal battle that could complicate things further.

The election between Harris and Trump is one of the closest presidential races in history
The election between Harris and Trump is one of the closest presidential races in history. Picture: Getty

Kamala Harris says 'the momentum is on our side' while her rival Donald Trump's suggested there's 'massive cheating' in Philadelphia.

The district attorney in the state has dismissed the claim.

